MSC Cruises Adds Digital Check-In for Seattle Sailings

MSC Cruises has launched a new digital remote check-in service in Seattle.

The program debuted during MSC Poesia‘s inaugural Alaska season, allowing guests using MSC Cruises’ airport transfers to complete cruise check-in at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport before arriving at the cruise terminal.

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After checking in at the airport, guests can proceed directly to security screening and boarding at the terminal, bypassing the traditional check-in process. MSC Cruises plans to expand the offering to guests arriving from hotels and other selected locations.

Following its launch in Seattle, the digital remote check-in program will be introduced at additional ports across the cruise line’s global network.