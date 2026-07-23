Explora Journeys Takes Delivery of EXPLORA III

Explora Journeys has taken delivery of EXPLORA III from Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard in Genoa, marking a milestone in the cruise line’s six-ship fleet expansion.

EXPLORA III is the third of six ships being built by Fincantieri in Italy for Explora Journeys.

The handover ceremony at the Genoa shipyard was attended by executives from Explora Journeys, MSC Group, and Fincantieri, along with Italian government officials. The ceremony concluded with the traditional ribbon-cutting, bottle-breaking, and ceremonial change of flag, officially transferring the ship to Explora Journeys.

“Today marks another proud milestone for Explora Journeys as we officially welcome EXPLORA III into our growing fleet,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “With every new ship, we have the opportunity to listen, learn and refine, building on what our guests value most while remaining true to the vision that defines our brand. EXPLORA III represents the next step in our journey as we continue to redefine ocean travel through thoughtful innovation, exceptional design and the intuitive hospitality that sits at the heart of the Explora Journeys experience. As a privately owned, family-led business with deep maritime heritage, we remain committed to investing for the long term, always with our guests at the centre of every decision.”

RELATED: Explora Journeys Introduces New Mediterranean Experiences

EXPLORA III is 19.2 meters longer than EXPLORA I and EXPLORA II, offering more space while accommodating a similar number of guests. New features include The Cellar, The Chef’s Table, Shore Club on 11, a second Owner’s Residence designed by Patricia Urquiola, expanded Ocean Penthouses and Ocean Residences, redesigned wellness facilities, and Chopard’s first onboard boutique.

EXPLORA III will sail a five-night Mediterranean Prelude Journey from Genoa to Civitavecchia (Rome) from July 24 to 29, with calls in Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Livorno.

The ship’s naming ceremony is scheduled for August 1 in Barcelona, followed by its seven-night maiden voyage to Lisbon on August 3. EXPLORA III will then begin its inaugural season with sailings to Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, and New England.

In 2027, EXPLORA III will begin Explora Journeys’ first Alaska season before the debut of EXPLORA V in Asia in 2028.

EXPLORA III is the first LNG-capable ship in the Explora Journeys fleet and is equipped with shore power capability.

Explora Journeys now has three of its planned six ships in service. EXPLORA IV, EXPLORA V, and EXPLORA VI are scheduled to join the fleet in 2027 and 2028.

Watch the video below as Bill Panoff prepares to experience EXPLORA III firsthand.