Explora Journeys Introduces New Mediterranean Experiences

Explora Journeys has announced new culinary, wellness, and entertainment experiences for EXPLORA II‘s A Serene Mediterranean season.

Highlights include Shore-to-Table experiences with market visits and chef-led cooking classes in Palermo, Marseille, Barcelona, Bari, and Brindisi, as well as Meet the Winemaker experiences at vineyards across the Mediterranean.

Guests can explore Palermo’s Mercato del Capo, visit Marseille’s Vieux-Port fish market before preparing bouillabaisse onboard, or tour Barcelona’s La Boqueria market before learning to make paella. Additional experiences in Bari and Brindisi highlight local vineyards, olive groves, and regional cuisine.

Guests can also visit Il Palagio, the Tuscan estate of Sting and Trudie Styler, for vineyard tours, wine tastings, and lunch.

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The season will also introduce A Path to Inner Discovery, a 12-day wellness program. Additional entertainment includes guest speakers, performers, and experts covering topics such as neuroscience, wellbeing, human connection, natural movement, and classical music.

“Our Serene Mediterranean Journeys reflect the way today’s discerning guests increasingly want to travel,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “They are seeking experiences that feel more connected, more immersive and more personal. Every element of the journey has been designed to reflect the character of the destinations we visit, from seasonal gastronomy and Ocean Wellness to enriching cultural encounters.”

Guests sailing during October and November can also enjoy The Truffle Season, a complimentary dining experience featuring Piedmont truffles served across the fleet with dishes paired with regional wines.

A Path to Inner Discovery will be offered from February 11 to 23, 2027, sailing from Barcelona to Lisbon. The program includes yoga, meditation, breathwork, journaling, sound therapy, and expert-led workshops focused on neuroscience, nutrition, wellbeing, astrology, and movement.

Additional onboard programming includes talks by Zelda La Grange, former personal aide to Nelson Mandela, psychologist and neuroscientist Dr. Helena Boschi, and movement coach Shane Benzie, along with performances by concert pianist Maxim Lando.

Will you be sailing aboard EXPLORA II‘s Serene Mediterranean season? Let us know in the comments!