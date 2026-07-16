Sea Cloud Cruises Names Kevin Smith President of the Americas

Sea Cloud Cruises has named Kevin Smith President of the Americas, where he will oversee the company’s strategic growth, commercial operations, and market development across North America.

Based in South Florida, Smith joined Sea Cloud Cruises in 2023 as Vice President of Sales. During his tenure, the cruise line has earned preferred supplier status with Signature Travel and Virtuoso while expanding its presence in the region.

“Kevin has been instrumental in strengthening Sea Cloud Cruises’ presence in North America, and his leadership, industry expertise and longstanding relationships throughout the travel community have been invaluable to our success,” said Ralph de Klijn, Owner’s Representative, Sea Cloud Cruises. “His strategic vision and passion for the brand, combined with an unwavering commitment to our travel advisor partners, make him exceptionally well-positioned to lead our continued growth. We are confident that under Kevin’s leadership, Sea Cloud Cruises will further strengthen its partnerships and build on the momentum we’ve achieved in North America.”

Before joining Sea Cloud Cruises, Smith served as Vice President of Sales for American Queen Voyages and held leadership roles with AmaWaterways and Silversea Cruises.