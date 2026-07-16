Regent Seven Seas Cruises Celebrates 35 Years

Regent Seven Seas Cruises will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2027 with a collection of anniversary sailings across its fleet, including the debut of Seven Seas Prestige.

Guests who book by August 31, 2026, can save up to 35% on 35 select sailings and receive a $350 shipboard credit per suite. The anniversary voyages will also feature special onboard programming, exclusive experiences, and themed dining.

“We are incredibly proud to be celebrating 35 years of setting the standard for ultra-luxury travel. We have achieved so many milestone moments and this latest anniversary is the perfect time to reflect, as we look forward to a new era with Seven Seas Prestige,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our resounding success is a credit to our shipboard and onshore teams, valued Travel Advisors and, of course, our loyal guests. We are excited to see what the next 35 years brings for Regent Seven Seas Cruises.”

Regent Seven Seas Cruises traces its history back to 1992 and has introduced several milestones over the years, including the launch of Seven Seas Mariner in 2001 as the first all-suite, all-balcony cruise ship. The cruise line also expanded its fleet with the Explorer Class ships in 2016, 2020, and 2023. In 2026, Regent will debut Seven Seas Prestige, its first new ship class in a decade, with four Prestige Class ships scheduled to enter service between 2026 and 2036.

The 35th Anniversary Sailings range from seven to 24 nights aboard Seven Seas Mariner, Seven Seas Voyager, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Grandeur, and Seven Seas Prestige. Itineraries visit destinations across Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, Asia, and North America.

Featured voyages include the 12-night Sapphire Sojourn from Los Angeles to Panama City aboard Seven Seas Prestige, the Holiday in Panama sailing featuring a Panama Canal transit from Miami to San Francisco aboard Seven Seas Splendor, the Harvest Tides voyage from the U.S. East Coast to Canada during fall foliage season aboard Seven Seas Grandeur, and the 11-night Enduring Iberia Reunion Cruise from Lisbon to Barcelona aboard Seven Seas Mariner.

For more information, visit Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ website.