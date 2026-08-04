Norwegian Unveils Great Tides Waterpark at Great Stirrup Cay

Norwegian Cruise Line has released the first look at Great Tides Waterpark, the new attraction opening at Great Stirrup Cay on September 4, 2026.

Great Tides Waterpark

The nearly six-acre waterpark will feature thrill rides and family attractions, including:

The Wandering River , featuring the cruise industry’s first immersive river tunnel.

The Great Slide , a four-person body slide.

Splash Cay , a family splash zone.

Tidal Tower , home to the Breakwater Blasters dueling water slides.

Cliffside Cove, featuring the Caribbean’s tallest cliff jumps.

“With just one month until the grand opening of Great Tides Waterpark, we’re excited to give guests a first look at what will become one of the Caribbean’s most dynamic destination experiences that can only be enjoyed when sailing with us,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Together with our ongoing enhancements across Great Stirrup Cay, we’re creating even more ways for guests to enjoy their day in paradise without compromise. This beautiful island offers something for kids and adults alike, whether they’re a thrill seeker, in search of relaxation, or simply want a little bit of both.”

Dining and Amenities

Great Tides Waterpark will feature new dining venues, including Low Tide Smoke for barbecue, Catch of the Cay for seafood, and Tidal Treats for desserts and soft serve. Complimentary buffet dining will also be available throughout the waterpark.

Two bars will be located within the waterpark. Grotto Bar overlooks Cliffside Cove, while Floataway Bar is located along The Wandering River. Drinks are included on Great Stirrup Cay for guests with NCL’s Free at Sea unlimited beverage package.

More at Great Stirrup Cay

The enhancements follow the opening of Great Stirrup Cay’s new two-berth pier, providing easier access to the island.

Guests can book private cabanas inside Great Tides Waterpark, relax at the adult-only Vibe Shore Club, or reserve poolside and beachfront cabanas throughout the island.

Silver Cove also features a private beach, villas, a restaurant, an infinity pool, and a spa.

Day passes for Great Tides Waterpark are now available for sailings visiting Great Stirrup Cay beginning in September.

Will you be visiting Great Tides Waterpark? Let us know in the comments!