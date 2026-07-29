Steve Leland’s Valiant Lady: You Make Me Feel Brand New

Saying I’ve got the moves like Jagger might be a stretch, but I can still rock the night, albeit just a little earlier in the evening.

Stepping aboard Virgin Voyages’ newly refreshed Valiant Lady, I was reminded that they have carved out a niche all their own with just enough luxury to avoid stuffiness, creating an atmosphere where laid-back sophistication and late-night revelry coexist in perfect balance.

Start Me Up

The first thing you notice is the youthful energy. The vibe is lively without trying too hard, with an upbeat soundtrack that follows you throughout the ship. Sailors dress to suit their mood, not because the daily schedule dictates a formal night.

The innovative cruise line has grown. It’s obvious that Virgin feels very comfortable in its own skin, focusing on good food, smart design, and helping people feel alive rather than merely entertained.

Coming out of a multi-million-dollar primping, the ship still carries Virgin’s signature adults-only personality with playful touches (and its characteristic swagger), but now it feels even more refined. That may be why Virgin’s audience has evolved beyond the stereotype many cruisers originally imagined. Yes, there are younger couples and groups aboard, but there are also experienced travelers, empty nesters, longtime cruisers, and people who still want a little edge to their vacations.

One lesson I carried over from a previous sailing was to download the excellent Virgin Voyages app as soon as you book. It starts building anticipation long before embarkation, allowing you to plan your days, reserve dining and entertainment, and map out your voyage. Once on board, it becomes your personal concierge, keeping track of your schedule, favorite venues, and everything still waiting on your must-do list.

Still Have Those Hungry Eyes

In the “what’s new” department, the addition of the Indian restaurant Ariya may seem like a simple dining update, but it also reflects the ship’s broader evolution: less interested in chasing trends and more willing to expand its horizons.

Dining is where Virgin Voyages truly separates itself from the pack. Rather than funneling everyone into a traditional main dining room, the ship offers more than 20 eateries, including a collection of specialty restaurants that are all included in the fare. One evening you might savor handmade pasta at Extra Virgin, the next enjoy an interactive Korean barbecue experience at Gunbae, followed by inventive tasting menus at The Test Kitchen, bold Mexican flavors at Pink Agave, or classic steakhouse fare at The Wake.

Forget everything you know about cruise buffets. Instead of steam tables and endless self-service queues, The Galley is a food gallery where every dish is prepared to order. Whether you’re craving tacos, sushi, bento boxes, fresh noodles, burgers, or even a popsicle, there’s something to satisfy every food-mood.

The value extends well beyond the dining room. Complimentary Wi-Fi, a plethora of fitness classes, filtered water, soft drinks, coffee, tea, and juices are all part of the fare.

They Will, They Will Rock You

Entertainment aboard Virgin Voyages is anything but ordinary. Scarlet Night transforms the ship into a seagoing bacchanal awash in crimson, leaving the themed parties found on many traditional cruise lines looking a whiter shade of pale in comparison.

You’ll scream, sing, and laugh your way through the delightfully chaotic Miss Behave game show. Then there’s the wildly popular It’s a Ship Show variety hour, along with aerial acts, live music, and late-night revelry that keeps the energy flowing long after sunset.

And where else might a drag queen be your host for a game of bingo or an evening of laughter and mischief? The unexpected is all part of the experience.

With all the avant-garde happenings taking place around the ship, it’s easy to overlook the thoughtful touches that define the Virgin Voyages experience. Start with the signature red hammocks that replace the standard metal balcony chairs, inviting sailors to sway gently above the sea rather than simply sit and stare at it.

When it’s time to unwind, the onboard Redemption Spa offers the perfect escape. Recharge in the Thermal Suite, detox in the Mud Room, relax in the Salt Room, or simply let the stresses of everyday life disappear into the ship’s wake.

Feeling adventurous? Forget the T-shirt and commemorate your voyage with a tattoo from the onboard Squid Ink Tattoo Parlor. These aren’t merely amenities; they’re part of Virgin’s vision of what a cruise vacation can (and should) be.

For the ultimate VIP experience, reserve a Rockstar Quarters suite and gain exclusive access to Richard’s Rooftop, a private retreat high atop the ship with panoramic ocean views, premium amenities, and a touch of celebrity-style luxury.

Ready for a Brand-New Beat

The adults-only atmosphere throughout the ship creates a refreshingly different kind of escape: poolside cocktails enjoyed at your own pace, leisurely dinners without distractions, and entertainment designed with grown-up tastes in mind.

Thinking of cruise-ship conga lines around the pool, tuxedo rentals, buffets the size of football fields, and a cruise director reminding you for the 15th time that bingo starts in 10 minutes? Think again: Virgin Voyages has other plans.

Tearing up the playbook … no kids, no giant dining room, and no announcements … Virgin Voyages doesn’t simply think outside the box, it quietly sets the box on fire and orders another round. They aren’t simply reaching for the stars, they’ve proven they know how to get there.

The renewed ship’s new itineraries begin with the Italian Grand Tour, French Riviera, and Ibiza, then an Amsterdam-through-Iceland Northern Explorer series, and a special Total Eclipse of the Med itinerary designed for guests to experience totality on open water. In October, she repositions to San Juan and begins 6- to 8-night Caribbean sailings through April 2027.