Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals New Features on Norwegian Aura

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has revealed new wellness and dining offerings coming to Norwegian Aura, its largest ship to date and the newest addition to the Prima Plus Class!

Norwegian Aura will introduce a Thermal Suite with 15 wellness experiences, Tamara, NCL’s first specialty restaurant dedicated to Indian cuisine, and The Panorama Room, a new complimentary dining venue. Restaurants, bars, and lounges throughout the ship will also be redesigned and repositioned.

“Norwegian Aura is all about giving guests more of what they love, with spaces and experiences that make vacation feel even easier,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “From Tamara, our new Indian specialty restaurant, which expands the already guest-favorite eatery in Indulge to an elevated culinary offering; to The Panorama Room’s immersive dining experience and our most expansive Thermal Suite to date, every addition has been purposefully designed to give guests more freedom, choice and opportunities to relax, recharge and enjoy their vacation their way, without compromise.”

New Wellness Features

Norwegian Aura’s two-deck Mandara Spa will feature a Thermal Suite with 15 wellness amenities, including 11 new experiences focused on contrast therapy.

The Thermal Suite will include warm and cool spaces, water features, and relaxation lounges. It will also feature the Sensory Rain Pool, which transitions from calm water to rainfall and a simulated thunderstorm with lightning and thunder effects.

Other spa features include a Blue Glow Suite, Foot Spa, Waterfall Experience, Snow Cave, Reflection Pool, and guided hot and cold plunge experiences.

Additional spaces will include a Salt Room, Meditation Lounge, Aromatic Steam Room, Finnish Sauna, Charcoal Sauna, and Zen Lounge.

The facility will feature 24 treatment rooms, a full-service salon, Skin Lab, expanded medi-spa services, acupuncture, and a fitness center with training studios and wellness programming.

New Dining Experiences

Norwegian Aura will offer 22 food and beverage options spanning more than 10 cuisines.

Tamara, debuting aboard Norwegian Aura, will be NCL’s first specialty restaurant dedicated to Indian cuisine. The menu will feature regional dishes including Short-Rib Dosa, Lamb Biryani, and Green Papaya Salad.

Located on Deck 8, the restaurant will feature an open-view kitchen with tandoor ovens and design elements inspired by North Indian temples and courtyards.

The Panorama Room, a complimentary dining venue on Deck 6, will feature LED displays, multi-channel audio, synchronized lighting, and changing visuals.

Hudson’s, the signature main dining room, will debut a new design while retaining its 270-degree ocean views.

Several restaurants will also be redesigned or relocated. Le Bistro and Sukhothai will be on Deck 7, while Palomar and Onda by Scarpetta will move to Deck 8 with expanded seating. Cagney’s Steakhouse, Hasuki, and Nama will also receive updated designs.

Additional dining updates include an expanded Surfside Café spanning both sides of the ship and the return of Indulge Food Hall with nine globally inspired stations, including Mexican, Middle Eastern, Q Texas Smokehouse, Planterie, and Nudls.

The Local Bar & Grill will also return with complimentary pub fare throughout the day.

Guests staying in The Haven will have access to a redesigned The Haven Bar and Lounge and The Haven Restaurant, along with an updated outdoor deck.

More Room to Relax and Gather

Norwegian Aura’s public spaces will feature refreshed interiors and expanded layouts. The Penrose Bar & Atrium will have more than double the current seating and a dedicated stage for daily entertainment.

Other redesigned venues include Metropolitan Bar, Swirl Wine Bar, Belvedere Bar, Whiskey Bar, and Daybreak Bar, which will overlook the pool on Deck 18.

New and Refreshed Bars and Lounges

Norwegian Aura will feature Ocean Heights, an activity area with six slides, the 82-foot Aura Ropes Course, a multi-level obstacle course, Moon Climber, Aura Midway with carnival-style games and mini golf, and overhanging cabanas overlooking Vibe Beach Club.

Norwegian Aura will debut in Europe with a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste to Barcelona on May 21, 2027, followed by a 13-day transatlantic voyage to Miami. The ship will then sail seven-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries in summer 2027 and 2028 and Western Caribbean voyages in winter 2027/28.

Will you be sailing aboard Norwegian Aura? Let us know in the comments!