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MSC Cruises Completes Float Out of MSC World Atlantic

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

MSC Cruises has reached a major milestone in the construction of MSC World Atlantic, as the new ship touched water for the first time at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The float out moves MSC World Atlantic into the next stage of construction, with work now continuing on the ship’s interiors, public spaces, and remaining technical elements.

When she joins the fleet in 2027, MSC World Atlantic will become MSC Cruises’ 25th ship and the fourth LNG-powered vessel in the World Class series.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on New Private Island in The Bahamas

The ship will sail alternating 7-night and 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries beginning in November 2027, with every itinerary including a visit to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas.

MSC World Atlantic will feature seven distinct districts, each with its own atmosphere, facilities, and entertainment, bringing together European and American influences throughout the ship.

The ship is scheduled for delivery in 2027 ahead of its inaugural Caribbean season in November. Itineraries are now available to book.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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