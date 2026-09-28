MSC Cruises Breaks Ground on New Private Island in The Bahamas

MSC Group, the parent company of MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, celebrated the groundbreaking of Sandy Cay, a new private island destination in The Bahamas that is scheduled to open in 2028.

The ceremony, held Monday, brought together representatives from MSC Group’s Cruise Division, Bahamian government officials, and project stakeholders. Construction and site work are already underway, according to the company.

Sandy Cay is located next to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and is being developed exclusively for guests sailing with MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys. MSC first announced the project in April.

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The new destination is designed to complement Ocean Cay with a more intimate and secluded experience focused on wellness, relaxation, and the natural surroundings: white sand, turquoise water, and shady palm trees. Plans call for five beaches, clear water for swimming and snorkeling, dining venues, private retreats, and areas for guests to unwind.

MSC says Sandy Cay will reflect the company’s broader strategy of developing destinations that highlight the beauty, culture, and character of The Bahamas.

Ocean Cay also is scheduled for upgrades, including additional dining venues, new beach concepts for families and adults, expanded relaxation areas, and immersive experiences connected to marine conservation. Ocean Cay has regularly come out on top of Porthole Cruise and Travel’s Readers’ Choice Awards in recent years, thanks to its focus on marine science and the natural rhythms of the ocean.

Together, Ocean Cay and Sandy Cay will offer two distinct private-island experiences for MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys guests. The company says the destinations will provide options ranging from beach relaxation and family activities to nature-focused experiences and luxury escapes.

The developments are intended to connect the onboard experience with more varied activities ashore while maintaining a focus on environmental stewardship, authenticity, and hospitality.

MSC Cruises operates 23 ships and visits more than 250 destinations across five continents. Explora Journeys, the company’s luxury brand, launched in 2023 and currently operates three ships, with plans to expand its fleet to six by 2028.