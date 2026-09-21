PortMiami Greets Passenger No. 10,000,000

PortMiami welcomed its 10 millionth cruise passenger on September 14, setting a new annual record.

The milestone, reached with only two weeks remaining in the 2026 fiscal year, surpasses the port’s previous record of 8,564,225 cruise passengers, set during the prior fiscal year. PortMiami’s current fiscal year runs through September 30.

For cruise travelers, the record reflects Miami’s continuing role as a gateway to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, Mexico, Central America, and beyond. Passengers starting cruises in “the Magic City” often extend their trips with pre-/post-cruise stays in South Beach, Little Havana, MiMo, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, or the waterfront neighborhoods surrounding Biscayne Bay.

Miami’s attractions range from mid-century architecture and Latin American food to beaches, museums, public art spaces, gardens, and wildlife. Visitors can walk Ocean Drive in the Art Deco Historic District or the Sinatra-meets-Goldfinger vibe of Mid Beach … explore the murals and galleries of Wynwood and the Design District … or visit Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, the palatial Mediterranean Revival estate overlooking Biscayne Bay.

Families may prefer the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science and the century-old Venetian Pool, a historic public swimming pool carved out of limestone from a former rock quarry. Travelers interested in local Caribbean history can explore Little Havana’s Calle Ocho, with its cafes, bakeries, music venues, and domino park, or the Venezuelan flavors of Doral, or the colorful cultural outposts of the Little Haiti neighborhood.

“Breaking the 10 million passenger threshold is a testament to PortMiami’s unwavering dedication to service, sustainability and economic vitality,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “This extraordinary milestone underscores our port’s role as a global gateway and a driver of job creation, tourism and local business growth.”

The PortMiami milestone also comes as the port expands its capacity for larger ships and growing passenger demand. Recent and upgraded terminals are designed to accommodate some of the world’s largest cruise vessels while improving passenger flow during embarkation and debarkation.

“I’m immensely proud of our team and cruise and port partners, whose collaborative efforts made this achievement possible,” says Port Director and CEO Jonathan Daniels. “Reaching 10 million passengers reflects our focus on innovation, efficiency, and superior passenger experience, as we continue to modernize PortMiami’s infrastructure and expand our capacity for future growth.”

PortMiami’s busiest routes include cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean, as well as shorter sailings to the Bahamas. Depending on the itinerary, travelers may visit destinations such as Nassau, CocoCay, Grand Cayman, Cozumel, Jamaica, St. Thomas, St. Maarten, and the private-island destinations operated by several cruise lines.

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The port’s peak passenger push is supported by an ongoing building program. In January, Miami-Dade County officials and Royal Caribbean Group broke ground on a new Cruise Terminal G, a $345 million project scheduled for completion in late 2027.

The terminal is being designed to accommodate up to 7,000 passengers and large ships, including Royal Caribbean’s Icon-class vessels. It will include a multilevel parking garage, an intermodal facility, and technology intended to streamline passenger processing. Royal Caribbean Group’s brands include Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea.

The terminal is also planned to meet Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certification standards. Its design will emphasize energy efficiency and create a prominent addition to PortMiami’s waterfront skyline.

“Cruise Terminal G will be a world-class gateway to the sea,” the Lemartec-NV2A joint venture, which is delivering the project, said in a statement.

PortMiami officials say cruise activity supports jobs and businesses across Miami-Dade County, including hotels, restaurants, retail stores, transportation companies, and shore-excursion operators. The port contributes about $61 billion annually to the local economy and supports more than 340,000 jobs, according to port officials.

With its record passenger volume, new terminal construction, and access to Miami’s beaches, cultural districts, and historic neighborhoods, PortMiami remains one of the world’s busiest starting points for a cruise vacation.