PortMiami Breaks Ground on Cruise Terminal G

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, the Board of County Commissioners, PortMiami Director and CEO Hydi Webb, and Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty today led the groundbreaking for the new Cruise Terminal G at PortMiami.

Delivered by the Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture in partnership with Perez & Perez Architects & Planners, the state-of-the-art terminal is designed for Royal Caribbean Group, targeting LEED certification and the capacity to handle up to 7,000 passengers. The project includes a multi-level parking garage, an intermodal facility, and other infrastructure to support large ships such as the Icon-class vessels.

“This world-class facility will enhance Miami-Dade County’s skyline while marking another milestone in PortMiami’s evolution. Our modern terminals are transforming how we do business and move people, delivering greater efficiency through innovative technology.” – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The $345 million terminal will be dedicated to Royal Caribbean Group while maintaining multi-vessel functionality. As a single-berth terminal, it will enable faster embarkation and disembarkation through advanced construction, energy-efficient design, and passenger-focused planning.

“Cruise Terminal G represents a major investment in Miami’s future. Built with advanced technology and sustainable design, this new facility will deliver a smarter, faster, more seamless experience for guests sailing with our industry-leading brands: Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. It reflects what matters most to us: innovation, collaboration, and delivering the world’s best vacations responsibly – while creating jobs and supporting the local economy for years to come.” – Royal Caribbean Group Chairman and CEO Jason Liberty.

Beyond improving passenger operations, the terminal’s iconic architecture will contribute to PortMiami’s evolving skyline and strengthen Miami’s position as the Cruise Capital of the World. The terminal is expected to be completed by late 2027.

“Cruise Terminal G will be a world-class gateway to the sea, creating jobs and driving economic growth. This iconic addition to PortMiami secures Miami’s place as the Cruise Capital of the World® for generations to come.”

Funding comes through a partnership between Miami-Dade County and Royal Caribbean Group. The project is designed to meet growing demand, accommodate next-generation cruise ships, and deliver a streamlined, passenger-focused experience.