Cruising for a Brew-sing

Every beer lover knows that first cold sip of a favorite lager, pilsner, or IPA just hits differently, especially when paired with ocean breezes or peaceful river views. It’s no surprise, then, that cruise lines are leaning into opening breweries on board, pouring exclusive small-batch or exclusive-to-them creations, and even hosting beer-themed sailings for dedicated enthusiasts. From pints to ports, your next great beer adventure may be waiting on the water.

Brewery On Board

Carnival Cruise Line made history when it launched North America’s first craft brewery at sea aboard Carnival Vista in 2016. The RedFrog Pub & Brewery, created in partnership with Miami’s Concrete Beach Brewery (which became Dogfish Head), brought the art of small batch brewing to the open ocean. Using a custom-built system, brewmasters crafted signature beers right on board, allowing guests to enjoy freshly poured pints not available anywhere else.

Building on that success, breweries are now featured on several other Carnival ships including Carnival Celebration, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Jubilee, Carnival Mardi Gras, and Carnival Panorama, located within venues such as RedFrog and Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse.

Following suit and recently minted in April 2025, MSC Cruises’ MSC World America also created a signature microbrewery-on-board at their Masters of the Sea pub. Brewing American-style lagers, IPAs, and pilsners, the brewery uses processed seawater as the base for its beers. The ship’s advanced desalination system purifies ocean water and combines it with carefully selected hops and malts to create unique flavors. The brews are served at the pub — where guests can see the copper kettles brewing behind glass — and at other venues on the ship. This wasn’t the company’s first frothy facility, however. Previously partnering with Italian brewmaster Teo Musso of Italy’s Baladin Brewery, MSC actually debuted the same concept aboard MSC World Europa in spring 2023.

Sailing for Suds

Beyond the growing selection of craft or exclusive brews at sea, enthusiasts can also book specialty beer cruises that turn the entire voyage into a fun hopportunity.

Get ready to raise a glass and malt and mingle aboard your favorite ocean or river cruise with any of these exciting trips for 2026 and beyond:

Avalon Waterways – Enchanted Europe for Beer Enthusiasts, Tulip Time Cruises for Beer Enthusiasts, and More: Guests are immersed in Europe’s beer culture and enjoy expert-led talks with a dedicated regional beermeister, brewery tours, behind-the-scenes experiences, and guided tastings at no extra cost to travelers.

Riverside Luxury Cruises – Hops and Heritage: Explore Europe’s historic brewing regions while enjoying tastings and learning about the continent’s rich beer culture.

AmaWaterways – Celebration of Beer River Cruises: Sip, savor, and learn with curated tastings, expert lectures, and excursions to local breweries along scenic rivers.

Celebrity Cruises – Craft Beer Cruise: In partnership with Cruisin’ with Friends, this voyage highlights craft beer culture with tastings and special events onboard.

Margaritaville at Sea – St. Patrick’s Day Sailing: Celebrate the holiday with beer specials and themed menu pairings, perfect for fans of Irish brews and festivities.

Maple Leaf Adventures – Craft Beer & Culinary Cruise (British Columbia): Discover the flavors of the Pacific Northwest with brewery tours, tastings, and food pairings designed to complement each brew.

Holland America – Experience Oktoberfest: Bring the Bavarian festival to the ocean with themed events, authentic brews, and traditional Oktoberfest fun.

Brews for Your Cruise

For those ships without their own brewhouse, the taproom experience continues with cruise lines that pour standout small-batch or limited-availability favorites specific to that ship or brand.

Aside from the brewed-on-board flavors, Guests sailing on MSC World America can also enjoy an authentic taste of its home port of Miami with special selections from South Florida’s celebrated Cerveceria La Tropical. Originally Cuba’s oldest brewery (established in 1888), La Tropical was reimagined in Miami and serves the community – and the cruise line – with flavors reminiscent of the historic Cuban beer brand.

On the Carnival fleet, their brewed-aboard brands include the ParchedPig collection featuring a West Coast IPA, a Toasted Amber Ale and a Beach Lager as well as the ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat Ale. Canned and served as portable pints, these brews are available across the Carnival fleet on ships without a brewhouse. As a special selection, Carnival also offers an exclusive tap of Heroes American Pale Ale, the refreshing, tropical salute to military personnel that supports Operation Homefront with a $1 donation for every pint they pour.

Royal Caribbean also boasts a private‐label beer collaboration, partnering with South Florida’s Funky Buddha Brewery. Their Chilla Thrilla, a blonde ale brewed with mango and guava flavors, was originally — and exclusively — available at CocoCay, their private island destination. After a short distribution issue during covid was resolved, the tropical brew became available aboard all US sailings as well as on the island port of call.

Virgin Voyages also has a real craft-beer presence with Cooperstown, New York’s Ommegang’s Virgin Craft Beer, an English pale ale that’s bright and citrusy. It gets a touch of herbal heat and spice from grains of paradise, a small reddish-brown seed in the ginger family originating from West Africa. The line also partnered with Miami’s much-missed Wynwood Brewing Company to produce their Stray the Course beer, another EPA now brewed by Veza Sur Brewing. This hoppy blend has some fun nuances of fruit and toffee and is found primarily at Virgin’s Draught Haus venue, but it’s also part of the line’s Rockstar-level in-room minibar.

NCL’s District Brew House, a craft-beer hall also created in partnership with Wynwood Brewing Company, features a rotating line-up of 24 draft beers and 50-plus bottled beers, many of them specialty craft brews, including a signature District Pale Ale available only on NCL ships. Pairing well with burgers, pizza, and wings, it’s known to be very drinkable and one of the best sellers on board. The Brew House also serves craft macro-brands like the Funky Buddha Hop Gun IPA and IPAs on tap from Dogfish Head Brewery.

Holland America went local with .…

By Elizabeth Martinez

