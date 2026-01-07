The Microcation Trend

One of the newest trends travel experts are tracking is a rise in “microcations” — brief getaways of no more than three or four days.

If the pandemic years saw a rise in “staycations” (taking time off just to chill out at home), this newer vacation mode combines low-impact planning with the little pleasures of a temporary change in scenery.

One of the microcation pioneers has been Margaritaville at Sea, a cruise line born from a partnership between Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville resorts and Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The line specializes in short-duration cruises: 2- and 3-night cruises sailing from Palm Beach and 5- and 6-night itineraries sailing from Tampa.

Other microcations can consist of long weekends at spas, mountain cabins, or visits to nearby cities. The idea caught on with busy execs who can’t be out-of-pocket for a full week, and with families who find it hard to juggle schedules to maximize quality time.

The concept has grown legs … or wings … recently with Bahamasair offering nonstop flights from Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to North Eleuthera (ELH) every Wednesday and Sunday over the holiday season for less than $320.

More airlines offer quick and affordable flights from Florida to other Bahamian destinations, including Nassau, Marsh Harbour, and Cat Island. Some are on major carriers, others are serviced by smaller or newer carriers like Western Air, Makers Air, and Tropic Airways.

“Microcations are having a major moment,” says Francisco Perdomo, of Finn Partners. “More people are prioritizing their budgets but still want a reset and change of scenery, and a bite-sized getaway provides the best of both worlds.”

Pros recommend looking for destinations with lots of things to do in easy reach of each other, picking a theme for your microcation activities (a museum crawl? a fishing weekend?), planning travel to maximize your daytime hours in your destination (if flying, landing late at night or early in the morning at an airport close to your hotel), consciously limiting your connectivity, and being open to spontaneous diversions. It’s a vacation, after all!

By Porthole Cruise and Travel