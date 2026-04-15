Explora Journeys announced a multi-year partnership as Title Partner of the Swiss SailGP Team at Seatrade Cruise Global in Miami. The team will compete as the Explora Journeys Swiss SailGP Team.

The partnership connects both brands through a focus on precision, teamwork and the ocean, bringing together high-performance sailing and luxury travel.

SailGP, often compared to Formula 1 on water, centers on speed, coordination and control. The move places Explora Journeys alongside global sports partnerships, including Jannik Sinner and the Monaco Grand Prix.

“This is a very intentional partnership for us. As a brand born and shaped in Switzerland, it reflects our roots and the values that guide how we operate,” said Anna Nash President of Explora Journeys. “SailGP reflects precision, innovation and technical excellence. The Swiss team’s teamwork, trust and execution mirror what we see on board our ships. This partnership strengthens our presence across global sport and connects us with a like-minded audience.”

SailGP is a global, nation-versus-nation racing series using identical F50 catamarans that can reach speeds of up to 60 mph. Teams earn points throughout the season to qualify for the Grand Final.

Explora Journeys branding will appear on the F50 catamaran and team apparel.

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The partnership launches May 9, 2026 in Bermuda. The season includes stops in New York, Portsmouth and Geneva, with the Switzerland Sail Grand Prix on September 19 to 20.

Explora Journeys will name EXPLORA III in Barcelona on August 1, 2026. The fleet is expected to grow to six ships by 2028.