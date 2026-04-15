Holland America Evolution Becomes Largest Fleet Upgrade

Holland America Line announced Holland America Evolution, a multiyear investment to upgrade six ships!

The program marks the largest guest experience update in the company’s 153-year history, with full ship renovations and the rollout of key features from its Pinnacle Class ships across the fleet. Oosterdam will be the first to undergo renovations, relaunching in fall 2027.

The upgrades will take place ship by ship, expanding dining and bar options and updating core spaces, including new stateroom and suite categories, while maintaining the line’s spacious, intimate feel.

“Our guests have been very clear about what they love about our ships and what they want to see more of, and Holland America Evolution is our answer to that,” said Beth Bodensteiner, president, Holland America Line. “This investment allows us to introduce experiences and venues that are new to the fleet, add Pinnacle Class favorites like Grand Dutch Café, and create new stateroom categories designed for the way people travel today, all while preserving the perfectly sized ship experience that defines Holland America.”

Signature and Vista Class Renovations

Evolution will cover four Vista Class ships: Oosterdam, Zuiderdam, Westerdam, and Noordam, plus two Signature Class ships, Nieuw Amsterdam and Eurodam. Holland America Line will invest more than $500 million to upgrade guest spaces and add staterooms and suites, increasing capacity and choice.

The line is working with shipbuilder Fincantieri, which built all 11 ships in its fleet, on the upgrades.

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New and Expanded Accommodations

Oosterdam will add 76 staterooms and introduce new and updated suite categories:

Solo Verandahs: 30 staterooms for solo travelers with private balconies and workspaces

Bridgeview Suites: Two suites with 180-degree ocean views, wraparound balconies and separate living areas

Pinnacle Suite: Expanded to 1,550 square feet with separate living and sleeping spaces

Vista Suites: 24 new suites with larger living areas, oversized windows and private verandahs

The Grand Dutch Café will debut on Oosterdam, expanding beyond Pinnacle Class ships.

“We’re just getting started,” said Bodensteiner, noting more updates will be announced for Oosterdam and the other ships in the program.

Sustainability Updates

Upgrades will reduce environmental impact through refreshed interiors, material reuse, improved efficiency and better power management to lower energy use.

More details on Oosterdam’s upgrades and post-renovation voyages will be announced in the coming weeks, with updates for all six ships to follow.