Holland America Line Celebrates Passover and Easter at Sea

Holland America Line invites guests to celebrate Easter and Passover at sea this spring, with traditional dining, onboard services and family-friendly programming across the fleet.

Passover

Beginning April 1, 2026, at sundown, ships will host a guest-led Seder, with a rabbi on board Volendam during its Grand World Voyage. A traditional Seder plate will include a roasted egg, shank bone, parsley, horseradish, romaine lettuce and charoset.

The Seder menu will feature gefilte fish with beet-horseradish sauce, chicken matzah ball soup, tomato and cucumber salad, and empire chicken with carrot, sweet potato and prune tzimmes, asparagus, lemon and potato kugel. Desserts include fruit salad with cinnamon-sugar sauce and hazelnut macaroons.

Easter

Good Friday features Hot Cross Buns across venues. On Easter Sunday, April 5, 2026, ships will host a sunrise interdenominational service on deck.

Dining includes Easter Nest Bread and chocolate brioche, a Pinnacle Grill brunch with caramelized banana pancakes, red velvet French toast and spiced waffles, and a Lido Market lunch with glazed ham, sweet potatoes, stuffing, green beans and mac and cheese. Desserts include Easter cupcakes, cake in a jar and themed sheet cakes. Special dinner menus will be available fleetwide.

These spring sailings combine traditional holiday meals, onboard services and family-friendly activities, giving guests a way to celebrate the season while at sea.

Will you be celebrating Easter and Passover at sea with Holland America Line? Let us know in the comments!