Royal Caribbean Opens 2027–2028 Singapore Sailings



Quantum of the Seas will return to Singapore in 2027! From October 2027 to March 2028, she will offer 3- to 10-night cruises to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Japan, sailing round-trip from Singapore.

“Quantum of the Seas has become a familiar and much-loved ship for guests across Asia, and we’re excited to bring these thrilling adventures back to Singapore,” said Chad Grospe, vice president and managing director, Asia-Pacific, Royal Caribbean. “With these 2027-28 holidays, we’re building on strong demand we’ve seen over past seasons – from 3- and 4-night getaways to longer adventures that connect vacationers to spectacular landscapes, cuisines and cultural wonders around Asia. Whether it’s a multigenerational family holiday or a getaway with friends, it’s all about making memories together.”

Guests can choose from a range of itineraries across Asia, with options for both local and fly-cruise travelers.

Itineraries

3- and 4-night cruises visit Penang and Phuket.

4- and 5-night sailings focus on Phuket, while 10-night itineraries include Bangkok.

Longer voyages visit Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong and Japan, with stops in Tokyo, Nagoya and Kobe.

Onboard Activities

Activities include RipCord by iFly, FlowRider, a rock-climbing wall and the North Star observation capsule. SeaPlex offers bumper cars, basketball and roller skating, and kids have a dedicated H2O Zone.

Dining and Entertainment

Dining includes Chef’s Table, Izumi, Jamie’s Italian, Chops Grille, and Wonderland. Entertainment features productions at the Royal Theater, shows at Two70, and live music venues.

Bookings are open on Royal Caribbean’s website.

Will you be sailing with Royal Caribbean to Singapore in 2027? Let us know in the comments!