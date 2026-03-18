Explora Journeys Debuts In Balance Wellness Program

Explora Journeys has launched the In Balance wellness program with Jannik Sinner, now open for booking. It will debut on EXPLORA I on April 24 and EXPLORA II on May 18.

The program builds on the brand’s partnership with Jannik Sinner. It will also be featured on EXPLORA III’s Prelude Journey, a five-night sailing from Genoa to Civitavecchia (Rome) from July 24 to 29, 2026, with Sinner onboard July 24 to 25.

Developed with Sinner and his performance team, the program is designed to support long-term physical and mental well-being. Bookings are now available on Explora Journeys’ website.

“Jannik embodies the composure and meticulous focus that define our vision for ocean travel,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “This partnership goes beyond wellness; it is about creating the space and providing the expertise for our guests to find clarity, balance and peace of mind at sea. “Welcoming Jannik aboard EXPLORA III for her first Journey adds a special sense of occasion, as we introduce both our newest ship and this new wellness programme to further enrich the Ocean State of Mind.”

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In Balance: A Jannik Sinner Ocean Wellness Programme

The program is based on Explora Journeys’ Ocean Wellness concept and Jannik Sinner’s training approach. It includes four parts

Train: One-to-one workouts focused on control, technique, and performance for different fitness levels

Re-centre: Breathwork sessions to improve focus and regulate stress

Restore: Treatments to reduce muscle tension, improve mobility, and support recovery

Renew: Thermal spa circuit with hot and cold therapy to support circulation and recovery

EXPLORA III Mediterranean Journey

EXPLORA III’s Prelude Journey sails from Genoa to Civitavecchia (Rome) from July 24 to 29, 2026, with stops in Marseille, Saint-Tropez, Villefranche-sur-Mer, and Livorno.

Jannik Sinner and his team will be onboard from Genoa to Marseille, offering: Q&A sessions, a charity dinner at Fil Rouge supporting the Jannik Sinner Foundation and the MSC Foundation, limited coaching sessions, and limited wellness sessions

EXPLORA III will arrive in Barcelona on August 1 for its naming ceremony, then depart on August 3 for its maiden voyage to Lisbon, starting its first season in Western Europe, the UK, Iceland, and Greenland.

Will you be sailing with Explora Journeys? Let us know in the comments!