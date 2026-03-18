Disney Cruise Line Unveils Disney Believe

Disney Cruise Line has unveiled Disney Believe, its next ship, during the 2026 Walt Disney Company Annual Shareholders Meeting.

Disney Believe will be the fourth ship in Disney Cruise Line’s Wish class, with a distinct motif shaping its entertainment, venues, and overall design. The theme will focus on promise and possibility.

Onboard experiences will draw from stories of characters who believe in themselves, with inspiration from Encanto, Frozen, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Moana and The Little Mermaid.

The ship is part of a broader expansion that will grow the fleet to 13 ships by 2031. This includes Disney Adventure, which debuted in Singapore on March 10; Disney Believe, expected in late 2027; a new class of ships launching in 2029; and plans to introduce Disney cruise vacations in Japan through an agreement with Oriental Land Co., Ltd.

For more information or to book, visit disneycruise.com, call 888-325-2500 or contact a travel advisor.

Do you plan to sail on Disney Believe? Let us know in the comments!