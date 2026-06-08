Ocean Educator Cristina Ozores Named EXPLORA III Godmother

On World Ocean Day, Explora Journeys named marine educator, dive trainer, and National Geographic Educator Cristina Ozores as the Godmother of EXPLORA III, the first LNG-powered ship in the Explora Journeys fleet.

Ozores is known for her work in ocean education and conservation. Since 2024, her organization, Vellmarí, has partnered with the MSC Foundation on seagrass restoration and educational programs focused on ocean literacy.

“Naming Cristina Ozores as Godmother on World Ocean Day is incredibly meaningful for us,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “Her dedication to ocean education and preservation reflects values that are deeply important to our brand and to the Ocean State of Mind philosophy that guides us. Cristina’s inspiring work and lifelong connection to the ocean make her a natural choice for this role.”

Ozores will officially name EXPLORA III during a ceremony in Barcelona on August 1, 2026. The ship’s maiden voyage departs on August 3 and sails from Barcelona to Lisbon.

“Being asked to become Godmother of EXPLORA III is not just an honour, it is a very emotional moment for me, particularly on World Ocean Day,” said Cristina Ozores. “I have spent much of my life working below the surface – studying marine biology, restoring seabeds and helping younger generations better understand fragile ocean habitats. To see that work symbolically connected to a ship that will travel the world feels incredibly meaningful. My hope is that EXPLORA III becomes a space where people can discover the ocean in a deeper and more meaningful way, reconnecting with the beauty beneath the surface.”

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During its inaugural season, EXPLORA III will sail to Northern Europe, Iceland, Greenland, New England, and Canada’s East Coast.

Will you be sailing aboard EXPLORA III? Let us know in the comments!