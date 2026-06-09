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I Think I Found Cruising’s Hidden Secret

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

With over 40 years in the cruise industry, I’ve had the privilege of meeting and interviewing many of the leaders shaping our business. But I have to say, I’ve never encountered someone more passionate about their cruise line than John Waggoner, Chairman of Victory Cruise Lines.

During my voyage aboard Victory I, I sat down with John to explore why the Great Lakes have become one of cruising’s best-kept secrets and why an increasing number of experienced travelers are discovering this extraordinary region of North America. What truly stood out wasn’t just the stunning destinations, the intimate small ships, or the unique itineraries. It was the genuine passion and unwavering commitment behind Victory Cruise Lines to deliver an experience unlike any other in cruising.

If you’ve ever wondered whether a Great Lakes cruise is worth considering, this conversation might just change your perspective. Have you cruised the Great Lakes or is it on your travel bucket list? Watch the video below and join me in the comments.

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Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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