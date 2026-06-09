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Sustainable and smart

by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine
by Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine

When traveling light, looking good, and dressing consciously come together, it can be beautiful in more ways than one. The Wool& womenswear company, producer of fashionable merino-wool apparel, takes a less-is-more approach to sustainability.

Unconcerned about the latest fashion trends, their clothes are designed for durability — long-lasting styles created to last a lifetime, not just a season.

Merino wool doesn’t need to be laundered as often as other materials. This matters: One study found that up to 70 percent of a garment’s carbon emissions come after purchase in the form of washing and drying.

What’s more, from the beginning, Wool& has strived to be plastic free and is completely curbside recyclable. 

They also recycle return packaging. (Not that there are a lot of returns!)

By Alex Darlington

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Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine has been an authoritative resource for international travel since the 1990s. Every two months, digital subscribers get the latest cruise and travel news, with stunning photos and in-depth features on voyages, ship reviews, up-and-coming destinations, onboard cuisine and entertainment, Readers’ Choice Awards, and more!   

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