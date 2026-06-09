Sustainable and smart

When traveling light, looking good, and dressing consciously come together, it can be beautiful in more ways than one. The Wool& womenswear company, producer of fashionable merino-wool apparel, takes a less-is-more approach to sustainability.

Unconcerned about the latest fashion trends, their clothes are designed for durability — long-lasting styles created to last a lifetime, not just a season.

Merino wool doesn’t need to be laundered as often as other materials. This matters: One study found that up to 70 percent of a garment’s carbon emissions come after purchase in the form of washing and drying.

What’s more, from the beginning, Wool& has strived to be plastic free and is completely curbside recyclable.

They also recycle return packaging. (Not that there are a lot of returns!)

By Alex Darlington

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