MSC Foundation Plants 32 Endangered Corals in The Bahamas

The MSC Foundation has planted 32 nursery-grown fragments of critically endangered elkhorn coral near Browns Cay in The Bahamas, bringing the total planted through its Super Coral Reefs Program to 285.

With high ocean temperatures forecast later this summer, the Foundation will keep additional coral fragments in underwater nurseries until conditions improve.

Elkhorn coral (Acropora palmata) is critically endangered, with reported population losses of 97% across the Caribbean since the 1980s. The species was also severely affected by the 2023-2024 marine heat wave and remains an important reef-building species in The Bahamas, providing coastal protection and habitat for marine life.

“Exceptionally warm ocean conditions are forecast this year, which could place corals under significant stress.” Emeline Bouchet, Marine Program Manager at the Ocean Cay Marine Conservation Center, said. “The NOAA Coral Reef Watch’s July outlook predicts level 2 bleaching conditions for The Northern Bahamas into September. We therefore kept more fragments in our underwater nurseries, where the team can monitor and manage them closely. Restoration is not simply about planting more corals – it’s also about putting them in the best position to thrive.”

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