PortMiami Announces 2026-2027 Cruise Season Ship Lineup

PortMiami is gearing up for the 2026-2027 cruise season with a lineup of ships from a variety of cruise brands, from luxury and expedition to mainstream lines.

The season will include:

October 2026: L’Austral from Ponant Explorations and Explora III from Explora Journeys

November 2026: Orient Express Corinthian, Silver Shadow, Ilma, and Emerald Sakara

December 2026: Silver Ray, Azamara Quest, Four Seasons I, and Silver Dawn

January 2027: Beachcomber from Margaritaville at Sea and Silver Nova

February 2027: Silver Spirit and Carnival Firenze

June 2027: Norwegian Aura

August 2027: Hero of the Seas

“The upcoming season reflects the enduring strength of cruise tourism in Miami Dade County,” said Miami Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Cruising has deep roots here. It began in Miami and continues to flourish. These new ship arrivals demonstrate how PortMiami remains at the forefront of the industry and a defining gateway for travelers from around the world.”

To help make arrival easier, travelers are encouraged to park in the garage or surface lot designated for their ship. PortMiami also advises passengers to arrive during their scheduled embarkation time and use the appropriate entrance for their cruise terminal:

Cruise Terminals AA, A, B, C, and D: Enter through the PortMiami Tunnel.

Cruise Terminals E, F, J, and V: Enter through the PortMiami Bridge.

These guidelines are intended to help keep traffic moving and make the arrival process easier for passengers.