Banana Pudding Bar Comes to Holland America

Holland America Line is getting sweeter than ever, now serving Magnolia Bakery’s signature dish at Banana Pudding Bars on all of its Caribbean ships during the 2026-27 season. The collaboration behind the creamy offering is meant to mark the 30th anniversary of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, the cruise line’s award-winning private Bahamian island.

The Banana Pudding Bar will be available once per cruise in the Lido Market. Magnolia Bakery’s signature banana pudding includes an iconic combination of bananas, vanilla wafers, vanilla pudding, sweetened condensed milk, and whipped cream.

“Magnolia Bakery and Holland America Line share a commitment to creating memorable experiences, and this partnership gives us an opportunity to bring one of the bakery’s signature offerings to our guests as they explore the Caribbean,” says Michael Stendebach, Holland America Line’s vice president of food, beverage, and rooms division. “Bringing Magnolia Bakery’s banana pudding on board is a fitting way to celebrate the upcoming 30 years of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay and the special role the destination and its distinct culinary flavors have played in our history.”

Half Moon Cay has been a perennial favorite in the Porthole Cruise and Travel Readers’ Choice Awards, often winning the “Best Private Island” category. Earlier this year, after a massive renovation project adding new venues and an expanded beachfront, the island took on the new name RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay.

RELATED: Half Moon Cay Renamed to RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay

For the sweet new partnership, Holland America Line chefs trained with Magnolia Bakery’s team in New York to learn the classic Southern dessert’s preparation, presentation, and signature texture.

“Bringing Magnolia Bakery on board for the Caribbean season marks the first time our desserts will be available at sea — a fitting extension of the innovative ways we continue to share the magic of the brand with our guests,” says Bobbie Lloyd, Magnolia Bakery’s chief brand officer and chief baking officer. “We’re so excited to be working with Holland America Line on this one-of-a-kind partnership and look forward to sharing the joy of banana pudding.”

The partnership comes as Holland America Line expands its Caribbean food and beverage offerings. Dining options include Caribbean specialties such as rum barbecue chicken wings, Jamaican braised oxtail, tomato-braised pork ossobuco, and pineapple upside-down cake.

Guests also can attend a Caribbean seafood boil in the Lido Market, a Caribbean brunch in the Dining Room, Caribbean teatime, and a Caribbean-themed dinner around the Lido Pool.

Holland America Line’s Rum Ambassador program, available exclusively on Caribbean ships, features more than 35 rums.

For more banana pudding news or other cruise info, contact Holland America Line or your travel advisor.