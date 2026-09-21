Cruise News

MSC Goes to the Races with Formula 1 — Again

Cruise partnership wins naming rights for races in Belgium, Portugal, Istanbul.

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

MSC Cruises will serve as title sponsor of three Formula 1 races in 2027, extending the cruise line’s growing presence in the world’s most glamorous motorsport series.

The company will sponsor the Belgian, Portuguese and Turkish Grands Prix, marking the second consecutive year that MSC Cruises has held title sponsorships for three races during a Formula 1 season.

The races will be known as the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Belgian Grand Prix 2027, the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Grande Prêmio De Portugal 2027, and the Formula 1 MSC Cruises Turkish Grand Prix 2027.

The sponsorships build on MSC Cruises’ fast-paced global partnership with Formula 1 racing, which began in 2022 and runs through 2030. MSC Group’s Cruise Division brands, MSC Cruises and luxury ocean travel company Explora Journeys, also will have a presence at selected races in 2027 through trackside branding and hospitality programs.

 

RELATED: MSC Yacht Club Debuts at 2026 Miami Grand Prix  

 

The partnership’s most prominent U.S. expression was the MSC Yacht Club experience which debuted  at the 2026 Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. 

At that race, a multilevel structure dubbed The Marina, presented by MSC Cruises, stretched across Turns 5 through 9 and provided race fans with views of as many as five corners. The Marina included a general-admission platform at Turn 7, allowing fans without reserved access to watch one of the circuit’s most challenging sections. 

Designed to resemble a 50-foot-tall superyacht, the 264-by-96-foot venue included viewing decks, open-air terraces, shaded seating, pools, and cocktail service in hospitality areas inspired by the MSC Yacht Club found aboard the line’s ships.

“This year’s title sponsorships build on MSC Cruises’ longstanding global partnership with Formula 1, which began in 2022 and extends through 2030,” says MSC Cruises publicist Olivia Lamme, a senior executive with Lou Hammond Group. “Throughout the 2027 season, MSC Group’s Cruise Division brands, MSC Cruises and Explora Journeys, will also have a presence at select races through trackside branding and hospitality activations.”

The Belgian Grand Prix is scheduled for July 23-25, 2027, at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in the Belgian Ardennes. The forested circuit stretches 7.004 kilometers (4.35 miles) and is one of the longest and most demanding tracks on the Formula 1 calendar.

The Portuguese Grand Prix will take place June 18-20, 2027, at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve. The race will mark Formula 1’s return to Portugal after a brief absence from the calendar. The circuit near Portimão is known for challenging blind corners, sharp elevation changes, and demanding braking zones.

The Turkish Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 1-3, 2027, at Istanbul Park under a new five-year agreement. The circuit, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Istanbul, first hosted Formula 1 in 2005. Its 5.33-kilometer (3.3-mile) layout runs counterclockwise and has hosted nine Grands Prix.

MSC Cruises has a claim at being the world’s third-largest cruise line, and operates 23 ships sailing to more than 250 destinations in over 100 countries. Explora Journeys, launched in 2023, operates unforgettable luxury cruises and plans to expand its fleet from two ships to six by 2028.

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

Royal Caribbean Expands on Land

New Journeys for AdventureWomen

Cruise the Monaco Grand Prix with Explora Journeys

More Indian Rivers on Scenic

PortMiami Greets Passenger No. 10,000,000

New World Cruise on Oceania’s New Ship

Whitney Houston Comes to Norwegian Aura

Victory Coming to the Southeast

Aroya Cruises Expands in Eastern Med

MSC World Asia Shakedown Success

© 2025 Copyright Porthole Cruise & Travel. All rights reserved.