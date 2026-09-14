Cruise News

MSC World Asia Shakedown Success

New flagship passes final sea trials with flying colors.

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

MSC World Asia, the new, 22-deck flagship for MSC Cruises, has successfully completed her final sea trials off the west coast of France. 

The trials tested the 1,093.5-foot-long ship’s engines, maneuverability, fuel efficiency, safety systems, speed, and stopping distances, as part of the preparations for her delivery on November 25, 2026.

MSC World Asia is the 24th ship in the MSC Cruises fleet and the third LNG-powered World-class vessel. Each ship in the series is designed to be a destination in itself; MSC World Asia boasts more than 40 bars, lounges, and restaurants, as well as international entertainment options, a range of family facilities, and more than 125,984 square feet of public space. One standout attraction: The Spiral @ Tree of Life, the longest dry slide at sea, which takes guests 266.7 feet down 12 decks with stunning ocean views.

Design elements reflect Asian culture, including a 39-foot-long, 29-foot-wide dragon sculpture suspended 32 feet above the World Promenade.

Belowdecks, MSC World Asia is one the most efficient cruise ships currently at sea, she uses LNG fuel and is also capable of running on bio and synthetic renewable LNG fuels. The ship is fitted with shore power connectivity, which allows the ship’s engines to be switched off while in port, eliminating local emissions and improving local air quality. 

 calling at some of the Mediterranean’s most popular destinations, including Barcelona, Marseille, Messina, Valletta, Genoa, and Civitavecchia for Rome.

MSC World Asia will be officially named on November 28 in Le Havre, France, with a maiden voyage from Barcelona on December 4.

For more information, check out MSC Cruises or ask your travel advisor. 

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