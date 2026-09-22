Cruise the Monaco Grand Prix with Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys has opened suite reservations, including some with 3-day grandstand access, aboard Explora I during the 2027 Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco.

The luxury ship will be docked at Port Hercule from June 2 through June 7, 2027, approximately 150 yards from the street circuit. The location will put guests within walking distance of the world’s most glamorous auto race while offering the quieter surroundings of a shipboard retreat.

Suites with three-day F1 Paddock Club hospitality are expected to become available soon. That package will include race-weeked access to gourmet dining, pit-lane walks, and appearances by legendary Formula 1 drivers.

The Monaco Grand Prix combines heart-pounding motorsport with the social milieu of the French Riviera. In addition to the racing, visitors can explore Monaco’s waterfront, the old town of Le Rocher, the Prince’s Palace, and the Oceanographic Museum. The neighboring villages of Èze and Menton, as well as the coastal cities of Nice and Cannes, offer additional options for visitors eager to travel further afield.

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Guests can book the race weekend as a standalone experience or add it to a longer Mediterranean itinerary. A Rome-to-Monaco Journey will sail from May 24 to June 7. A Monaco-to-Barcelona Journey will operate from June 2 to June 14. Travelers also can combine both segments for a Rome-to-Barcelona Journey running from May 24 through June 14.

The 2027 visit will mark Explora I’s third consecutive mooring off Port Hercule for the Monaco race weekend, following programs in 2025 and 2026.

“Monaco has become an important part of the Explora Journeys story,” Anna Nash, president of Explora Journeys, says. “Being in the heart of Port Hercule for Formula 1 — one of the world’s most celebrated events — allows us to bring together so much of what our guests value: privileged access, exceptional gastronomy and hospitality, and a seamless way to experience the very best of the race weekend. Returning for a third consecutive year reflects both the success of this experience and our ambition to continue going beyond the traditional ocean journey.”

Explora Journeys says Explora I will be the only ship of its kind docked in Port Hercule throughout the race weekend. The ship offers oceanfront suites with private terraces, six restaurants, 12 bars and lounges, premium beverages, and spa and fitness facilities.

Guests will be able to move between the race circuit and the ship’s onboard amenities without changing hotels or arranging transportation between venues. Additional Formula 1-related experiences and onboard events are planned, although details of the 2027 program have not yet been released.

Previous Monaco programs have included appearances by racing legends Sir Jackie Stewart, Mika Häkkinen, and David Coulthard. Explora Journeys also hosted social gatherings like the official Formula 1 Grand Prix de Monaco 2026 Opening Party and the Vanity Fair Club in 2025.

A suite-only package offers travelers the ship’s accommodations and amenities without race grandstand access. The Grandstand package adds 3-day access to designated viewing areas. The Paddock Club option, which will open for reservations later, is designed for guests seeking a more hospitality-focused race experience.

Explora I entered service in 2023 as the first ship in the Explora Journeys fleet, followed by Explora II in 2024, and Explora III, the brand’s first LNG-powered ship, in 2026. The next three ships are expected to arrive through 2027 and 2028.

For more information, and reservations for the Paddock Club package, consult Explora Journeys or your travel advisor.