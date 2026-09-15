Whitney Houston Comes to Norwegian Aura

Norwegian Cruise Line will debut its new ship, Norwegian Aura, in May 2027 with a stage production celebrating Whitney Houston, giving cruise fans a chance to hear the singer’s music performed at sea.

Whitney: A Celebration of Whitney Houston, a 45-minute production, will be presented in Aura Theatre & Club, a three-story venue designed for live entertainment.

The show was developed with respect for the pop diva’s legacy by the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music.

The show will feature live vocals, a band, large-scale visuals and performances that extend beyond the main stage. Its setlist will include “It’s Not Right, But It’s OK,” the Dolly Parton-penned “I Will Always Love You,” and “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me).”

Houston sold more than 220 million records worldwide and had seven consecutive No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100. She won six Grammy Awards and, with her stunning soprano range, remains one of the most influential voices in popular music.

Rather than presenting a conventional tribute concert, Norwegian Cruise Line reps say the production will use contemporary arrangements, theatrical storytelling, and immersive staging to revisit Houston’s career and musical legacy. The show draws inspiration from the glamour, confidence, and star power associated with the singer and actress.

Pat Houston, executor of the Estate of Whitney E. Houston and president of the Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, says Houston enjoyed cruises and that the production would give fans a nostalgic way to experience her music.

Whitney is Not Alone

Norwegian Aura’s entertainment lineup will also include ILLUMINOX: Infinite Wonder Unboxed, an original theatrical production combining illusions, acrobatics, original music, and visual effects. This 45-minute show will be performed in Aura Theatre & Club and will focus on surprise, spectacle, and audience wonder at impossible feats being performed right in front of them.

The ship will introduce The Vinyl Republic, a live music collective inspired by vinyl records and spanning country, rock, funk, blues and pop. The group will perform two featured shows: The Vinyl Republic’s Journey Through Rock, built around Journey’s hits and the arena-rock era, and The Vinyl Republic’s Kickin’ It Country, a late-night country event with current songs and line dancing.

The Vinyl Republic will also perform around the ship, including in the Penrose Atrium and at Improv at Sea. Norwegian Cruise Line reps say the goal is to turn multiple venues into informal concert spaces rather than limit live music to the main theater.

LunaTique: Pop Circus, the adults-only cabaret that blends circus acts, music and nightlife, will return after debuting aboard Norwegian Luna. The experience will feature new acts and music, along with cocktails paired with the performance. It carries an additional charge.

Other planned entertainment includes Aura FIRST NIGHT, a welcome showcase introducing the ship’s entertainment program, and Latin LIVE!, a poolside event featuring percussionists, singers, dancers and Latin music.

Norwegian Aura will sail its inaugural season from Miami beginning in June 2027. Before arriving in Florida, the ship will operate a seven-day Mediterranean voyage from Trieste, Italy, to Barcelona on May 21, with calls at Valletta, Malta, and Salerno and Civitavecchia, Italy. A 13-day transatlantic crossing to Miami will follow.

From June through October 2027, Aura will offer seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises calling at Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola and Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, where Norwegian is adding the Great Tides Waterpark.

During winter 2027-28, the ship will sail seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries to Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Harvest Caye in Belize.

Norwegian Aura will be the latest addition to Norwegian Cruise Line’s 20-ship fleet.

For more information, see Norwegian Cruise Line or your travel advisor.