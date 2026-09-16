New World Cruise on Oceania’s New Ship

Oceania Cruises has opened bookings for 12 segments of the upcoming Oceania Aurelia’s inaugural 180-day Around the World voyage, giving luxury travelers the option to experience selected portions of the ship’s 2028 global itinerary rather than commit to the full sailing.

The segments range from 10 to 19 days and cover destinations across six continents. The globe-spanning voyage will depart Miami in January 2028 and include overnight stays in places such as Papeete, Bora Bora, Sydney, Bali, Tokyo, Bangkok, and Mumbai.

For experienced cruisers, the itinerary offers a combination of familiar marquee ports and less routine calls, with an emphasis on extended time ashore, small-group excursions, regional cuisine, and access to nearly 100 UNESCO World Heritage sites across the full voyage.

“Oceania Aurelia was designed for travelers who want to explore the world in comfortable elegance – where space, warmth and personalized care allow them to fully relax and enjoy the journey on a ship that truly feels like home,” says Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer. “Each of these 12 segments give the opportunity to experience a chapter of Oceania Aurelia’s 180-day global journey.”

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The voyage opens with the 17-day “Two Oceans Odyssey,” departing Miami for Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2028. After transiting the Panama Canal, the ship will follow the Pacific coast, calling on Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Mexico. Highlights for first-time visitors may include Cartagena’s walled city, Costa Rica’s rainforest landscapes, and Guatemala’s awe-inspiring archaeology at Iximche … or mouth-watering artisanal chocolate-tastings in Antigua.

The 19-day “South Pacific Serenade” will sail the South Pacific from Papeete to Sydney beginning Feb. 23. Stops include Bora Bora, Pago Pago, Vava’u, Lautoka, Port Vila, and Noumea. Travelers can pair lagoon excursions in French Polynesia with cultural visits in Tonga, or explore Sydney’s harbor, the Opera House, and the historic Rocks district after arrival.

Departing Bali on March 27, the 14-day “Isles of the Orient” visits Jakarta, Singapore, Puerto Princesa, Coron, Manila, Salomague, and Hualien before ending in Taipei. The route combines Southeast Asian capitals with island destinations, including the limestone lagoons of Coron, and offers opportunities to explore Bali’s temples, Singapore’s contemporary dining scene (from street hawkers to Michelin-starred gastronomes), and Taiwan’s mountainous east coast.

The 12-day “Pearls of East Asia” departs Taipei on April 10 and calls at Busan, Kagoshima, Nagasaki, Kochi, and Osaka before concluding in Tokyo. In Japan, travelers may choose between culinary exploration in Osaka, traditional gardens and samurai history in Kagoshima, or the art islands and historic landscapes accessible from the Seto Inland Sea region.

A 12-day voyage from Hong Kong to Bangkok, “Treasures of Southeast Asia,” departs May 2. Calls include Hanoi (with access to the legendary karst islands of Ha Long Bay); Ho Chi Minh City; Sihanoukville, Cambodia; and Ko Kood, Thailand. Experiences may range from a private-style overnight exploration of Hanoi’s French Quarter to the tropical birds and temples of Sihanoukville’s Ream National Park, and the beaches and forested interior of Ko Kood.

The 14-day “Timeless Mediterranean” sailing from Istanbul to Barcelona departs June 20. It includes Athens, Katakolon, Messina, Salerno, Rome, Florence, Pisa and Livorno, Nice, Saint-Tropez, Sète, and Palamos. Depending on the port, travelers can stroll through Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace, the ancient sanctuary at Olympia, Rome’s historic center, or the mystical modern architecture of Barcelona’s Parc Guell.

Oceania Cruises is known for destination-intensive itineraries, intimate ships, adults-only sailings, and a culinary program labeled “The Finest Cuisine at Sea.” The line operates ships visiting more than 600 ports in over 100 countries and has five Sonata-class ships on order for delivery beginning in 2027.

To find out more about the 2028 segments, check with Oceania Cruises or your travel advisor.