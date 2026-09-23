New Journeys for AdventureWomen

AdventureWomen, an independent, women-owned company dedicated to helping women build meaningful connections through travel, will mark its 45th anniversary in 2027 with two leading ladies joining guests on very different adventures.

Co-Owner Judi Wineland will travel on the company’s new 18-day private-plane journey through Southeast Asia, while President Paige Davis will hike with guests along the Portuguese Way of the Camino de Santiago.

AdventureWomen trips are designed primarily for women travelers who want to explore actively, connect with other travelers, and experience destinations in a supportive group setting.

Wineland, an early leader in adventure travel, launched Overseas Adventure Travel in 1978 and later founded Thomson Safaris and other travel companies before acquiring AdventureWomen with her daughters, Nicole Wineland and Erica Landerson, in 2016.

“Southeast Asia brings together so many places that travelers dream about experiencing even once in a lifetime — and here we have the opportunity to experience several of them on one remarkable journey,” says Wineland. “Traveling by private plane allows us to spend less time navigating the logistics and more time absorbing these magnificent destinations, their cultures and the company of the women traveling with us. To me, that is AdventureWomen at its best.”

The journey, scheduled for Nov. 1-18, 2027, travels across five countries, with stops in Singapore, Sumatra, Bali, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand. Travelers will use a private charter to move between destinations, spending time exploring local cultures, landscapes, and attractions.

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Davis, AdventureWomen’s president, will join the 9-day Camino: Hiking the Portuguese Way trip on Sept. 6, 2027. The journey begins in Porto, Portugal, and follows the pilgrim route to Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

The itinerary combines hiking with a long history of cultural observances in the communities along the trail, culminating in the group’s arrival in Santiago de Compostela.

“The Camino asks you to experience a destination differently — at walking pace, paying attention to the landscape, the communities along the way and the people beside you,” Davis says. “I’m looking forward to being part of that experience with our travelers and seeing where the journey takes us beyond the miles we walk.”

The trips will be part of AdventureWomen’s 45th anniversary year in 2027. The company offers more than 50 trips on all seven continents, including hiking, safari, and cultural journeys.

For more information, visit AdventureWomen or consult your travel advisor.