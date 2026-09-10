Explora Journeys Unveils 2027-2028 Journeys Collection

Explora Journeys has introduced two new Journey Collections for the Northern Winter 2027-2028 season. EXPLORA I will sail in South America, while EXPLORA V will operate itineraries in the Mediterranean and Atlantic Islands.

“Travel is not simply about how many places you can visit, but about how you experience them,” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “With EXPLORA I, we are bringing together the contrasts of South America, from Brazil to Patagonia. EXPLORA V will explore the Mediterranean in winter before continuing to the Atlantic Islands. Both collections offer guests opportunities to explore these regions through a range of destinations and itineraries.”

These new collections join the previously announced program, with EXPLORA II and EXPLORA IV sailing in the Caribbean and EXPLORA III in Asia.

EXPLORA I: South America

From December 2027 through March 2028, EXPLORA I will sail through Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, the Falkland Islands, and Chile.

The itinerary includes five overnight stays in Buenos Aires, Puerto Madryn, and Rio de Janeiro, along with eight late departures. The ship will also visit 20 maiden destinations, including 12 in Brazil, before continuing toward Patagonia, Puerto Williams, Punta Arenas, and Cape Horn.

EXPLORA V: Inaugural Season

EXPLORA V will begin its inaugural season in December 2027 with voyages through the Western and Central Mediterranean and North Africa, followed by Atlantic Islands itineraries in January before returning to the Mediterranean in March.

The season includes a maiden call in Crotone, late departures in Salerno, Livorno, Palma de Mallorca, Kotor, and Ibiza, and overnight stays in Casablanca and Lisbon. Other highlights include Istanbul, Pauillac for access to Bordeaux’s wine estates, Tenerife, the Canary Islands, and Madeira.

Reservations for the new Journey Collections are now open. For more information, visit the Explora Journeys website.