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Malta: Where Every Stone Tells a Story

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

Malta was one of those destinations that surprised me at every turn. I knew it had a fascinating history, but seeing it firsthand was something different. Walking through Valletta, exploring the streets of Birgu, and looking out over the Grand Harbour, you quickly realize how much history is packed into such a small place.

What I enjoyed most was seeing parts of Malta beyond the major landmarks. I watched master craftsmen keep centuries-old traditions alive, tried glassblowing at Mdina Glass, searched for Tom Jones in one of the world’s oldest record shops, and somehow ended up holding a sword while being called “Sir William.” Malta has a way of making history feel very real, and sometimes pretty funny.

The celebrations were another highlight. I experienced the Victory Day Regatta and the Maria Bambina procession, both of which showed just how much pride the Maltese people have in their traditions. I also had the chance to attend a private dinner inside the Inquisitor’s Palace in Birgu. Sitting there, surrounded by so much history and sharing a great meal and conversation, was an experience I won’t forget.

But what I’ll remember most is the people. Everywhere we went, we were welcomed with genuine warmth and pride in their country. I came to Malta to film a destination, but I left with a much better understanding of its people, traditions, and history. And I have a feeling this won’t be my last trip to Malta.

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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