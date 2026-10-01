Oceania Cruises Reveals 2027 and 2028 Europe Sailings

Oceania Cruises has unveiled its 2027 and 2028 European voyages, with new itineraries designed around destinations, local culture, and culinary experiences.

The line will offer its first full winter season in the Mediterranean aboard Oceania Allura, with 17 voyages sailing from November 2027 through March 2028. The itineraries will range from nine to 26 days, with departures and calls in destinations including Barcelona, Rome, Athens, and Istanbul. The winter sailings will offer travelers the opportunity to explore the region during the quieter, cooler months.

“Europe is one of the most beloved cruise regions, and we are thrilled to offer our guests year-round opportunities to sail with us,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. “With more ways to explore the continent, from weeklong escapes to longer, unhurried journeys across the seasons, we’re giving guests the freedom to experience Europe entirely on their own terms.”

Each itinerary will include a range of shore excursions, combining major cities such as Rome, Paris, London, Barcelona, and Istanbul with lesser-visited destinations including Golfo Aranci in Sardinia, Gythion and Skiathos in Greece, Kotor in Montenegro, Taranto in Puglia, and Çanakkale, the gateway to Troy. Overnight and extended stays in Bordeaux, Hamburg, and Florence/Pisa/Tuscany will give travelers additional time to explore each destination.

Across the voyages, guests can choose from small-group shore excursions and onboard experiences focused on each destination’s culture, history, and traditions.

Dining will also play a central role, both onboard and ashore. In the Adriatic and Ionian, Culinary Discovery Tours will take guests to local markets and family-run producers, then to a chef-led lunch featuring regional ingredients. Across Europe, the voyage will incorporate local flavors and culinary traditions throughout.

Highlighted 2027-28 Europe Voyages

Atlantic Wine Trails: 10-day voyage from Lisbon to London departing April 24, 2027, aboard Oceania Insignia. Highlights include Oporto, La Coruña, Bilbao, Biarritz, an overnight in Bordeaux, Saint-Malo, and St. Peter Port in Guernsey.

Mysteries of History: 9-day voyage from Rome to Istanbul departing May 24, 2027, aboard Oceania Sirena. The itinerary visits destinations across Italy, Greece, and Turkey, including Salerno, Messina, Syracuse, Katakolon, Gythion, Mykonos, Skiathos, and Çanakkale, the gateway to ancient Troy.

Glacial Adventure: 13-day voyage from Copenhagen to Reykjavik departing July 26, 2027, aboard Oceania Marina. The itinerary explores Scandinavia, Norway, the Faroe Islands, and Iceland, with calls in Gothenburg, Oslo, Kristiansand, Stavanger, Eidfjord, Måløy, Tórshavn, Djupivogur, Seydisfjordur, and Akureyri.

Croissants & Cannoli: 10-day voyage from Barcelona to Rome departing September 16, 2027, aboard Oceania Nautica. The itinerary visits Sète, Marseille, Monte Carlo, Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Bastia, Olbia/Porto Cervo, Messina, and Salerno.

Warm Winter Wonderland: 12-day voyage from Athens to Barcelona departing December 8, 2027, aboard Oceania Allura. Highlights include Limassol, Rhodes, Ephesus, Heraklion, Katakolon, Valletta, Trapani, Cagliari, Mahón, and Palma de Mallorca.

Iconic Art & Architecture: 9-day roundtrip voyage from Rome departing January 31, 2028, aboard Oceania Allura. The itinerary visits Porto Torres, Palma de Mallorca, Tunis, Trapani, Valletta, Messina, and Salerno.

Will you be sailing with Oceania Cruises? Let us know in the comments!