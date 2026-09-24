Explora Journeys to Build Luxury River Fleet

Explora Journeys has signed a letter of intent with Dutch shipbuilder Den Breejen Shipyard to construct its first luxury river ships, the company says, marking the brand’s planned entry into river cruising.

The agreement is expected to expand Explora Journeys’ presence beyond ocean travel and onto some of Europe’s most prominent inland waterways. The company has not disclosed the number of ships covered by the letter of intent or the value of the planned construction program.

Since its launch, Explora Journeys has sought to reshape the ocean-travel experience through its “Ocean State of Mind” philosophy, which combines the freedom and discovery associated with travel by sea with European hospitality and design.

Now, the company plans to apply that sea-going sense of freedom to cruises on Europe’s rivers, with further details about the ships’ design, onboard experiences, delivery schedules, and initial itineraries expected to be announced later.

Sales are planned to open in 2027, say Explora Journeys representatives.

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The move echoes last year’s surprise announcement from Celebrity Cruises, which is expected to launch a fleet of high-tech river ships in 2027. Scandinavia-based Viking Cruises has previously met with expansive success by adding ocean and expedition cruising to its successful river business, and luxury operators like Scenic Group’s Scenic Cruises and Emerald Cruises maintain river and ocean fleets.

Explora’s planned river fleet would represent a brand new area of expansion for the privately owned luxury brand, which is part of the MSC Group and headquartered in Geneva.

Explora Journeys is deeply rooted in Swiss precision, European design, and the maritime heritage of the Aponte-Vago family, which goes back 300 years to the Age of Sail.

The cruise line entered service with Explora I in 2023, followed by Explora II in 2024. Explora III joined the fleet in 2026 as the company’s first liquefied natural gas-powered ship.

Explora IV is scheduled to enter service in early 2027, while Explora V and Explora VI are expected to join the fleet between 2027 and 2028. The ships are planned to incorporate environmental technologies as part of the company’s sustainability efforts.

The letter of intent with Den Breejen Shipyard signals the newest phase of Explora Journeys’ growth strategy. The Dutch shipbuilder specializes in the construction and renovation of inland vessels, including river cruise ships.

Explora Journeys has not yet identified the rivers or countries that would be included in its initial itineraries. It also has not disclosed whether the vessels would be designed for specific waterways or regions.

The company says additional information will be released in due course.

For further information, consult Explora Journeys or your travel advisor.