More Indian Rivers on Scenic

Travelers will soon have more opportunities to explore India by luxury river cruise as Scenic Cruises prepares to expand operations on the Ganges and Brahmaputra rivers.

Scenic Group, the parent company of both Scenic Cruises and Emerald Cruises, announced Sept. 17 that it has partnered with Assam Bengal Navigation (ABN), an Indian river-cruise operator, to develop new itineraries in India. This agreement will provide a natural complement to Scenic’s upcoming inaugural 2027-28 Hooghly River program in West Bengal, while extending the brand’s ability to offer a deeper discovery of the subcontinent, its wildlife, its food, and its people.

“ABN has spent more than two decades developing river cruising on the Brahmaputra and Ganges,” says Ashish Phookan, ABN’s founder. “This partnership brings together our operating experience and knowledge of India’s rivers with Scenic’s global luxury cruise expertise, brand, and international distribution. We believe it can significantly expand India’s position on the global river-cruise map.”

The partnership follows the launch of the 44-guest Scenic Aura on Hooghly River, a branch of the Ganges with waters considered to be sacred, beginning in October 2027.

The next phase calls for two more luxury river vessels to begin operating on the Brahmaputra, northeastern India’s “river of many names,” by 2029-30. Guests there will have access to a river known for its royal Bengal tigers, remote Himalayan gorges, and culturally significant sites like, perhaps, the Umananda Temple of Peacock Island.

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For luxury cruise travelers, the partnership could make it easier to combine river cruising with India’s major cultural, wildlife, and historical attractions. Ganges itineraries may offer access to destinations such as Kolkata, Varanasi, and the riverfront temples and ceremonies of northern India. Brahmaputra cruises are associated with wildlife viewing in Assam, including excursions near Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its population of greater one-horned rhinoceroses.

“India offers extraordinary potential for luxury river cruising,” says Glen Moroney, founder and chairman of Scenic Group. ” Our partnership with Assam Bengal Navigation gives us the benefit of deep local expertise and an established operating platform, while allowing Scenic to bring its international experience in luxury cruising to the market. Scenic Aura is the first step in what we expect will be a long-term commitment to India.”

Assam Bengal Navigation has operated river cruises in India since 2002, launching on the Brahmaputra in 2003 before expanding to the Ganges. The company currently operates three luxury river vessels: ABN Charaidew II, ABN Rajmahal, and ABN Sukapha. It also offers private houseboat experiences.

The company operates Diphlu River Lodge near Kaziranga National Park and has additional hospitality projects planned for Manas National Park, Gangtok, and Jorhat. Its travel programs combine river cruising with wildlife, local culture, and regional experiences.

Emerald Cruises and Scenic Cruises, on the other hand, each offer different versions of the Scenic Group experience. Emerald focuses on laid-back contemporary luxury, while Scenic is positioned at the all-inclusive ultra-luxury end of the market. Both brands operate river cruises in Europe and other destinations, giving travelers familiar booking options as the Indian program develops.

Scenic Group, which began in Australia in 1986, also operates ocean cruises and land journeys as a kind of one-stop shop. The company builds its own ships, allowing it to design, crew, and operate vessels it its own specifications.

The planned Indian expansion comes as luxury travelers increasingly seek destination-focused itineraries that combine comfortable accommodations with smaller ports, authentic cultural access, and nature-based excursions. More details about routes and departure dates are expected as the program takes shape.

For more information, consult Scenic Cruises or your travel advisor.