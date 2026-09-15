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Victory Coming to the Southeast

Line to Expand Beyond the Great Lakes With New Florida Departures

by Porthole Cruise and Travel
by Porthole Cruise and Travel

Victory Cruise Lines, known for small-ship cruises on the Great Lakes and Canadian coasts, will head south in 2027 with three new roundtrip voyages from the city of Jacksonville, “where Florida begins.”

The 11-day sailings aboard the 190-guest Victory I and Victory II will visit coastal destinations in Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, and the Bahamas. Departures are scheduled for March 31, Oct. 28, and Nov. 7, 2027.

The expansion gives past Victory passengers a chance to experience the line beyond its familiar departures from homeports like Chicago and Halifax. The ships, the all-inclusive format, and local touches on board for each itinerary remain the same, but the scenery will shift from inland waterways to Spanish moss, historic Southern cities, Lowcountry landscapes, and island beaches.

“Our guests know and love Victory on the Great Lakes, and now we’re giving them a whole new coast to discover,” says John Waggoner, founder and chairman of Victory Cruise Lines. “It’s a beautiful trip with great cities, fascinating history and a lot of variety along the way.”

Chef Michelle Bernstein, culinary curator for Victory Cruise Lines.

Chef Michelle Bernstein, culinary curator for Victory Cruise Lines. | Photo: Victory Cruise Lines

The March 31 sailing will introduce guests to the cuisine of Michelle Bernstein, Victory’s James Beard Award-winning culinary curator. Chef Bernstein has developed destination-inspired menus intended to highlight regional ingredients, local traditions, and the history of ports from Port Royal to Palm Beach.

RELATED: SHIP REVIEW: SWEET VICTORY

From Jacksonville, the itineraries head north to Savannah, Georgia, where guests can explore moss-draped squares and the hospitality of River Street. Voyages then continue to Charleston, South Carolina, known for its historic architecture, colorful streets, and Lowcountry culture.

The route also includes stops in Port Royal and Beaufort, South Carolina, offering a quieter look at the region’s coastal communities. From there, Victory sails south to West Palm Beach, Florida, for excursions focused on the world-class shopping of Worth Avenue, friendly manatees, and the legacy of railroad magnate Henry Flagler.

A stop in the Bahamian city of Freeport adds a change of pace with tropical gardens, conch fritters, and white-sand relaxation.

Fernandina Beach clock tower

Historic downtown Fernandina Beach | Photo: Victory Cruise Lines

The Jacksonville itinerary concludes with an excursion to Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach. Highlights include Fort Clinch; a quaint, historic downtown district; and the dreamy landscapes of the island’s Atlantic shoreline.

The voyages are scheduled for spring and fall, when temperatures in the Southeast are generally milder than during the region’s summer months. Victory is presenting the cruises as an alternative to a driving vacation through the South, with guests staying in one stateroom rather than changing hotels between destinations.

Included in the fares are a 1-night pre-cruise hotel stay, ground transfers, and at least one shore excursion in each port. The package also includes regionally inspired meals, unlimited beverages such as wine and spirits, open bars and lounges, Wi-Fi, onboard entertainment, and enrichment programs.

Victory I and Victory II were originally built to navigate the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway and the French Canadian Maritimes. The new Jacksonville sailings mark the line’s first Southeast coastal itineraries.

The March 31-April 10 voyage will operate on Victory I

Victory II will sail Oct. 28-Nov. 7, followed by Victory I from Nov. 7-17.

 

For more information, see Victory Cruise Lines or your travel advisor. 

Since the early 2000s, Porthole.com has been the go-to digital destination for cruise news, travel updates, and inspiring stories from Porthole Cruise & Travel Magazine. The site delivers breaking industry news, ship reviews, destination spotlights, travel tips, and exclusive interviews for both seasoned travelers and those dreaming of their next voyage. Porthole.com connects an engaged audience of travel lovers with the very best of the cruise and travel world—anytime, anywhere.

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