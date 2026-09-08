Royal Caribbean’s Hero of the Seas Floats Out

Royal Caribbean’s Hero of the Seas has officially floated out at the Meyer Turku shipyard in Turku, Finland!

The dry dock was filled with more than 90 million gallons of water overnight before Hero of the Seas moved to the outfitting pier, where construction will continue over the next year.

Hero of the Seas will feature eight neighborhoods, nine pools, and 28 dining venues, including the new Orleans Parish Supper Club. Accommodations will include the three-deck Ultimate Family Treehouse. The ship will also offer Crown’s Edge, a skywalk and zip-line experience 154 feet above the ocean, along with the Coconut Cove pool and adults-only The Hideaway.

Hero of the Seas will sail 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries from Miami, with every sailing visiting Perfect Day CocoCay in The Bahamas. The ship is now open for bookings through Royal Caribbean and is scheduled to debut in Miami in August 2027.

Will you be sailing aboard Hero of the Seas? Let us know in the comments!

To view behind the scenes of her float-out, click here!