MSC Cruises Unveils Five New Bars on MSC World Asia

MSC Cruises will add five new bar and lounge venues aboard MSC World Asia, part of a collection of 40 bars, lounges, and cafés.

New venues include Clubhouse and Soda Bar, where families can create their own sodas; The Terraces Bar & Lounge, serving Italian aperitivos; and Coral Cove Bar, offering cocktails by the pool.

Beginning December 4, 2026, MSC World Asia will sail seven-night Mediterranean cruises calling in Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia for Rome, Messina, and Valletta.

The third ship in MSC Cruises’ World Class series, MSC World Asia will feature design elements inspired by Asian culture, art, and landscapes. The ship will introduce 13 new experiences and reimagined spaces compared with MSC World Europa.

RELATED: MSC Cruises Installs Dragon Sculpture Aboard MSC World Asia

New Bars and Lounges

Clubhouse and Soda Bar: The family-focused venue will offer games, interactive digital tables, a LEGO area, bumper cars, and a Soda Bar where guests can create non-alcoholic drinks with soda, flavored syrups, cream, and toppings. Cocktails and mocktails will be available in the evening.

Sky Box Bar: Located within Luna Park Arena, the bar will serve premium drinks and cocktails inspired by early 20th-century Futurism, along with mixology demonstrations.

The Terraces Bar & Lounge: The venue will serve Italian aperitivos, including Negroni and Aperol Spritz, along with spritzes, wine, prosecco, focaccia, and olives. Live music and wine tastings will also be offered.

Coral Cove Bar: Located at Coral Cove Pool, the bar will serve classic drinks.

Pan Asian Bar: Located within the Pan Asian Street Food concept overlooking the Promenade, the bar will serve Southeast Asian-inspired cocktails and beverages, including Jasmine Mojitos, Rose and Strawberry Daiquiris, and Matcha Coladas. It will also offer beers from across Asia and the “Oceanic Asian” draft beer.

Returning Bars

Returning venues include Coffee Emporium, Fizz Champagne Bar, All-Stars Sports Bar, and Masters of the Sea.

Will you be exploring these new bar and lounge experiences? Let us know in the comments!