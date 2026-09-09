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Brightline Expands FLEX Options to and From Orlando

by Julie Bouchner
by Julie Bouchner

Brightline is introducing new FLEX fares for travelers to and from Orlando, offering more flexibility for cancellations and trip changes.

“We understand that travel plans can change, sometimes unexpectedly,” said Julie Sharenow, VP of Sales, Brightline Trains Florida.  “That’s why we’re committed to offering fare options that provide our guests with the flexibility they need to book with confidence. By expanding choice and giving travelers greater control over their journeys, we’re making it easier for our guests to travel on their terms while continuing to deliver the exceptional experience they expect from us.”

FLEX: Available for travel to and from Orlando, this fare allows travelers to cancel for a full refund or change their trip without a change fee.

SELECT: Travelers can cancel for a 75% credit to their Brightline Wallet or modify their trip for a change fee plus any fare difference.

SAVER: Available only in SMART, this is Brightline’s lowest-priced fare. Cancellations do not retain credit, and trips cannot be modified.

Baggage: FLEX includes one large bag, two carry-on bags, and a personal item. SELECT includes two carry-on bags and a personal item, while SAVER includes one carry-on bag and a personal item.

Airport Transfers: FLEX includes a complimentary one-way airport transfer between Brightline MiamiCentral and Miami International Airport or between Fort Lauderdale Station and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The onboard and station experiences remain unchanged across the fare options.

For more information about FLEX fares, visit Brightline’s FLEX fares page.

Julie Bouchner is the Marketing Lead for Porthole Cruise and Travel. She has a Master’s Degree in Journalism from Syracuse University. When she is not writing, she enjoys traveling, spending time with family, baking, and playing with her Siberian Husky named Ellie.

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