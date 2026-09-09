Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Reveals Summer 2028 Season

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has announced 52 European voyages aboard Evrima and Ilma for Summer 2028, sailing from late April through October.

The season will include two new ports of call, Gijón, Spain, and Portovenere, Italy, along with expanded itineraries in the Greek Isles and Adriatic aboard Ilma. Voyages will range from four to nine nights, with departures from Rome, Monte Carlo, Athens, Venice, and Reykjavík.

Evrima will sail Northern Europe itineraries featuring Norway’s fjords, the Baltic capitals, and Iceland, while Mediterranean voyages will visit destinations across the region.

“The destinations our guests remember most are often the ones where they form the strongest connections, with the places they visit, the people they meet, and the moments they experience along the way,” said Ernesto Fara, President & Chief Executive Officer of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. “Our Summer 2028 season reflects that belief, bringing together itineraries that encourage guests to spend more time engaging with each place in a way that feels personal and authentic. We believe those connections are what transform a voyage into an experience that stays with them long after they return home.”

The season will offer private and group excursions, including a boat trip along the Portofino coastline to San Fruttuoso, oyster harvesting in Mali Ston Bay, a helicopter tour and winery visit in Mallorca, and a Jeep tour of Milos. Northern Europe options include helicopter tours over Iceland and a private caviar tasting with Champagne at a Bordeaux estate.

Evrima Highlights

May 14, 2028 | 7-Night Nice to Rome

The itinerary visits Cannes, Portofino, Portovenere, and Elba.

July 12, 2028 | 9-Night London to Copenhagen

The voyage visits Haugesund, Geiranger, Kristiansand, and Aalborg, with scenic sailing through Norway’s fjords.

Ilma Highlights

May 9, 2028 | 7-Night Athens Round Trip

The itinerary visits Mykonos, Santorini, Patmos, Amorgos, and Nafplio.

July 27, 2028 | 7-Night Rome Round Trip

The voyage visits Valletta, Taormina, and Amalfi before returning to Rome.

Reservations for Summer 2028 voyages across the Mediterranean and Northern Europe are now open. For more information, click here Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection.