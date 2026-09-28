Princess Cruises Launches AI-Powered Cruise Planning App

Princess Cruises has launched a native app in ChatGPT, allowing travelers to search cruises, compare options, and access real-time pricing and availability through the AI platform.

“There is a broader shift in travel discovery as consumers increasingly use generative AI not simply to find information, but to help evaluate choices and plan increasingly complex trips,” said Neena Vicente, Princess Cruises Vice President of Digital Commerce and Experience. “This launch places Princess at the forefront of agentic commerce in the cruising industry, creating a new entry point into cruise discovery that inspires guests to find the vacation that is right for them.”

AI-Powered Cruise Planning

Through the Princess app in ChatGPT, users can search more than 330 destinations across 17 ships, compare itineraries, check pricing and availability, and refine their plans using natural language.

The app allows users to:

Find cruises by destination, date, and length

Compare Princess itineraries and ships

Explore ports, shore excursions, cruisetours, onboard experiences, and packages

Check current pricing and availability

Narrow options based on their preferences

Searches can be refined within the same conversation. For example, someone looking for an Alaska cruise can ask which options visit Glacier Bay National Park, depart from Seattle, or differ in itinerary.

“We’re building ChatGPT to help people move from discovery to action. Princess Cruises’ app brings that experience into the cruise industry, showing how AI platforms and travel brands can work together to make planning more seamless, useful and conversational,” said Rosemary DeAragon, Head of Technology & Consumer Industries at OpenAI.

“Princess has been remarkably forward-thinking about how AI will reshape the way travelers discover and engage with brands,” said Mobi CEO Andrew Boch. “Being the first global cruise line to bring its experience directly into LLMs reflects that vision. We have enormous respect for the Princess team, and I believe the foundation they’re putting in place today will give them a real advantage as these new channels become an increasingly important part of travel.”

How to Add the Princess Cruises App in ChatGPT

– Log in to ChatGPT or create a free account.

– Search for the Princess Cruises app in ChatGPT’s plugin directory.

– Select + to add and connect the app.

– Open a new chat and enter a request, such as: @princesscruises Help me plan a cruise to Japan next spring.

The app will initially be available through ChatGPT, with plans to expand to other compatible AI platforms in the future.

ChatGPT is a trademark of OpenAI, Inc. Princess Cruises is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by OpenAI. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.