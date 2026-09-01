Carnival Cruise Line Launches Carnival Rewards

Carnival Cruise Line has launched Carnival Rewards, a new loyalty program that gives guests more ways to earn rewards, reach status levels, and receive recognition.

“Cruise loyalty has traditionally been built around how often guests sail, and Carnival Rewards was designed to go beyond that,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “The new program recognizes the many ways our guests engage with Carnival, and with both rewards and status, we’re giving guests more flexibility and more value to enjoy the experiences that matter most to them. Simply put: Your cruise, Your rewards. Your way.”

The program includes Carnival Rewards Points, which can be redeemed for cruises and eligible onboard experiences, and Status Qualifying Stars, which determine status and benefits. Guests will also earn milestone recognition based on days sailed. Carnival Rewards Mastercard cardmembers can earn additional Points through everyday spending and advance their status.

Earn and Redeem Points

Guests earn 3 Points for every $1 spent on eligible Carnival purchases, including gratuities, and 1 Point for every Casino Point remaining at the end of a sailing. Points can be redeemed for future Carnival cruises and eligible onboard experiences, including shore excursions, specialty dining, and spa treatments. Points post approximately 14 days after the sailing ends and can be redeemed once available.

Status Levels

Guests earn 3 Stars for every $1 spent on eligible Carnival purchases, including gratuities, and 1 Star for every Casino Point earned, including points redeemed onboard for FunPlay. Carnival Rewards has four status levels: Red upon enrollment, Gold at 10,000 Stars, Platinum at 50,000 Stars, and Diamond at 100,000 Stars.

Status is earned during a two-year Status Qualifying Window and continues through the remainder of that period and the following two-year status enjoyment window. The inaugural qualifying period runs from September 1, 2026, through December 31, 2028.

The Milestone Recognition Program recognizes enrolled Carnival Rewards members based on their lifetime days sailed with Carnival.

Carnival Rewards Mastercard

The Carnival Rewards Mastercard allows cardmembers to earn points through everyday spending and redeem them toward Carnival vacations and experiences.

Key benefits include:

50,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 in the first 90 days for new cardmembers, terms apply.

Up to 6X points on eligible Carnival purchases, including cruise fares, shore excursions, onboard activities, spa treatments, and specialty dining.

2X points on eligible restaurant and grocery store purchases.

1X point on all other purchases.

Up to 4 Status Qualifying Stars on Carnival purchases when combined with Stars earned through Carnival Rewards.

1 Status Qualifying Star on all other purchases.

0% promotional APR for six months on Carnival cruise booking purchases, terms apply.

2,500-point annual anniversary bonus after spending $2,000 on purchases.

To enroll in Carnival Rewards or learn more about the program, visit CarnivalRewards.com.