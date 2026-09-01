My First Cruise Connections

I’m truly thrilled and honored to be featured in Seatrade Cruise News, a publication that has long been at the heart of the global cruise industry. After spending so many years telling the stories of cruising, travel, and the remarkable people who make this industry what it is, it’s incredibly meaningful to have the spotlight turned my way.

I’m grateful to Seatrade Cruise News for the recognition and even more grateful to be part of an industry that continues to evolve, innovate, and inspire travelers around the world. The journey continues, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.