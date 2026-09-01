Featured

My First Cruise Connections

by Bill Panoff
by Bill Panoff

I’m truly thrilled and honored to be featured in Seatrade Cruise News, a publication that has long been at the heart of the global cruise industry. After spending so many years telling the stories of cruising, travel, and the remarkable people who make this industry what it is, it’s incredibly meaningful to have the spotlight turned my way.

I’m grateful to Seatrade Cruise News for the recognition and even more grateful to be part of an industry that continues to evolve, innovate, and inspire travelers around the world. The journey continues, and I couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead.

Click here to read the coverage!

Bill Panoff

Bill Panoff is the founder and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel magazine. A former cruise industry entertainer and cruise director, Bill spent decades at sea and is one of the world's foremost experts on all things cruise and travel.

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