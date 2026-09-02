Seabourn Announces 138-Day 2029 World Cruise

Seabourn has opened bookings for its 138-day 2029 World Cruise aboard Seabourn Quest, sailing from Miami to Lisbon from January 7 through May 26, 2029. The voyage will visit 58 destinations across 31 countries and territories.

“Our 2029 World Cruise exemplifies the type of extraordinary travel experiences that define Seabourn,” said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. “This voyage combines globally celebrated destinations with some of the world’s most remote and fascinating places, creating opportunities for deeper discovery and meaningful cultural connection. From exclusive shoreside events and immersive experiences to the personalized service and intimacy that set Seabourn apart, every element of this journey has been thoughtfully designed to inspire and enrich our guests.”

The itinerary spans the Americas, South Pacific, New Zealand, Australia, Southeast Asia, the Indian Ocean, Africa, and Europe, with highlights including Easter Island, Bora Bora, Zanzibar, Cape Town, Nuku Hiva, Praslin, Antsiranana, Akaroa, and Burnie.

The voyage includes more than 25 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Easter Island, Fiordland National Park, Stone Town of Zanzibar, and the Sacred City of Kandy.

Guests will also have 20 extended stays, including overnight calls in Lima, Easter Island, Bora Bora, Bali, Singapore, Sydney, Zanzibar, and Cape Town. Additional extended stays include Cartagena, Auckland, Napier, Melbourne, Portland, Adelaide, Busselton, Fremantle, Colombo, Victoria, Walvis Bay, and Las Palmas.

Optional Seabourn Journeys will offer land experiences to destinations including the Galápagos Islands, Machu Picchu, Uluru, the Taj Mahal, African safari destinations, and Easter Island.

World Cruise guests will have access to exclusive shoreside experiences, including an included two-day, one-night Seabourn Journey in Bali with cultural and culinary experiences, village visits, and local traditions. In Cape Town, guests will enjoy private after-hours access to the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, along with regional cuisine and live entertainment.

Onboard, guests can take part in destination-focused enrichment, Seabourn Conversations speakers, culinary events, cultural performances, and entertainment. Seabourn Quest will also feature refreshed suites, public spaces, dining venues, and spa areas following its recent dry dock.

Full World Cruise guests will receive:

Up to $4,000 in shipboard credit per Veranda Suite.

Up to $8,000 in shipboard credit per Penthouse Suite and above.

Round-trip Business Class air.

One-night pre-cruise hotel stay in Miami.

Included two-day, one-night Bali Seabourn Journey.

Upgraded Stream Wi-Fi powered by Starlink for two devices.

Unlimited laundry, wet cleaning, and pressing.

50% reduced deposit at booking.

Exclusive commemorative gifts.

Seabourn will also offer extended voyage segments for guests who cannot sail the full 138-day itinerary. Details on segment itineraries and availability will be announced closer to launch.

World Cruise amenities are reserved for guests sailing the full 138-day voyage. Guests who book the full World Cruise or eligible segments by September 17, 2026, will receive 10% early booking savings.

For more information, contact a travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, or visit www.seabourn.com.