Regent Seven Seas Unveils Spa Aboard Seven Seas Prestige

Seven Seas Prestige will feature Regent’s largest Serene Spa & Wellness space when it debuts in December 2026, along with the line’s first salt room, first in-suite gym, and expanded longevity treatments.

Located on Deck 4, the spa will feature Technogym equipment from the Sand Stone Collection, advanced wellness and longevity treatments, and a private fitness studio in the Skyview Regent Suite. These will complement the Solara Sports Deck.

“Wellness has become a cornerstone of the Regent experience for many of our guests, and our Serene Spa & Wellness offering aboard Seven Seas Prestige has been designed to honor this evolving trend,” said Wesley D’Silva, president of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Every detail, from the technology guiding a single treatment to the philosophy behind the space itself, has been considered to help our guests feel truly restored and leave feeling renewed, refreshed and better than when they arrived.”

Serene Spa & Wellness

Seven Seas Prestige will feature 10 treatment rooms, including acupuncture, Medi-Spa, and couples’ treatment rooms. The thermal suite will include a salt room, saunas, steam rooms, a hydrotherapy pool, aroma room, snow room, experience showers, and heated loungers.

The salon will have three hair stations, one barber station, and two manicure and pedicure stations. Spa treatments and services are available for an additional cost.

Treatments will include massages, facials, body therapies, and beauty services, including the Around the World Massage, Brazilian Bamboo Massage, and Mediterranean Seaweed Wrap.

The ELEMIS partnership will continue with Cryotighten + Firm by ELEMIS and ELEMIS Red Light Face Mask Therapy.

The Medi-Spa will offer dermal analysis and treatments including Thermage FLX and truSculpt technologies. Salon services will include Keratin hair therapy and brow and lash services from Nouveau.

Additional offerings include Niagen NAD+ Longevity IV, LED-enhanced acupuncture, Plated Exosomes Serum, and the NEXA portable skin imaging system for surface and sub-surface dermal analysis.

Fitness Center

The Serene Spa & Wellness Fitness Centre will measure 6,006 square feet, making it Regent’s largest gym. It will feature Technogym’s Sand Stone Collection, with cardio, strength, functional training, and wellness equipment.

The gym will also offer Mywellness by Technogym, with customized training programs, progress tracking, and on-demand classes. Dedicated areas will be available for yoga, Pilates, stretching, and cycling.

The 161-square-foot private gym in the Skyview Regent Suite will include the Technogym Bike Personal Live, Kinesis Personal Vision, Technogym Bench, and Technogym Visio.

The suite will also include two complimentary Serene Spa & Wellness services per day, available in the suite or at the spa.

Together, the new offerings expand Regent’s spa, fitness, and wellness programming aboard Seven Seas Prestige.