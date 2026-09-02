SeaDream Yacht Club Announces SeaDream III

SeaDream Yacht Club has announced SeaDream III, the first new yacht to join its fleet in 25 years. Reservations for the inaugural voyages are now open.

Debuting in July 2029, SeaDream III will accommodate around 200 guests with a crew of nearly equal size. The yacht will offer suites, Commodore staterooms, and connecting accommodations across five guest decks, with private balconies on four.

The yacht will feature expansive upper decks, a dedicated pool deck, indoor and outdoor dining and relaxation spaces, and three watersports marinas. It will also offer expanded spa, fitness, and wellness facilities.

“SeaDream III represents the next chapter for SeaDream,” said Atle Brynestad, founder and owner of SeaDream Yacht Club. “She will carry forward the same DNA as SeaDream I and SeaDream II: personalized service, exceptional cuisine, a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, and the genuine feeling of being on your own yacht. With SeaDream III, the whole world becomes our destination.”

SeaDream III will embark on its maiden voyage from Hong Kong on July 10, 2029, sailing through the Ryukyu Islands and along Japan’s Pacific coast before arriving in Tokyo for its christening on July 21. The 10-night voyage will include extended stays in Ishigaki and Yakushima, with calls in Okinawa, Amami Oshima, Kochi, and Shimizu.

Its inaugural season will continue with voyages in Japan and South Korea, including four 14-night round trips from Tokyo and a 15-night sailing from Tokyo to Hong Kong. Ports will include Hakodate, Aomori, Akita, Kanazawa, Hiroshima, Kobe, Osaka, Busan, and Jeju.

Following its Japan season, SeaDream III will sail to Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, with itineraries featuring Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, Komodo, the Great Barrier Reef, and Tasmania. The season will culminate with a New Year’s celebration in Sydney.

During its first 24 months, SeaDream III will visit six continents, 73 countries, and 364 ports. In 2030, the yacht will sail from Asia to India, the Arabian Peninsula, and the Mediterranean before reaching London, followed by voyages through the British Isles, Baltic, coastal Norway, Svalbard, Greenland, and Iceland.

The yacht will then cross the North Atlantic to Canada, sailing the St. Lawrence and Great Lakes with calls in Montreal, Chicago, Toronto, and Detroit. It will continue along the U.S. East Coast to West Palm Beach before beginning voyages in the Caribbean, Central America, Colombia’s Caribbean coast, and Panama.

On January 5, 2031, SeaDream III will depart West Palm Beach on a 180-night World Voyage to London. The voyage will transit the Panama Canal before continuing along the Pacific coast of South America. It will then sail through the South Pacific, Australia, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, India, and the Arabian Peninsula, followed by calls in Egypt and Jordan and a transit of the Suez Canal. The voyage will continue through the Mediterranean and Europe’s Atlantic coast before arriving in London on July 5, 2031.

Reservations open September 1, 2026. For more information or to explore SeaDream III voyages, visit SeaDream.com.