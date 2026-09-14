Aroya Cruises Expands in Eastern Med

Aroya Cruises, billed as the first Arabian cruise line, is expanding its 2026-27 Mediterranean schedule with a second embarkation port in Alexandria, Egypt, new destinations, and its first two 14-night voyages.

Beginning Oct. 10, 2026, Aroya’s flagship, Aroya, will offer 6-, 7- and 8-night cruises between the line’s homeport in Galataport Istanbul and Alexandria, with stops along the Turkish coast.

From May 2027, new itineraries will link Türkiye with Egypt or Greece, including maiden calls at Antalya, Türkiye, and Nafplion, Greece.

Alexandria will serve as an alternative point for passengers starting or ending selected cruises, a feature known as “interporting.” The arrangement could provide more flexibility when building fly-cruise vacations, including pre- and post-cruise stays in Istanbul, Alexandria, or Cairo.

Selected sailings will see Aroya’s first overnight calls in Alexandria, designed to allow more time for exploring the city’s historic sites and taking excursions to Cairo and the Pyramids of Giza.

The cruise line’s first two 14-night voyages will depart Istanbul on June 5 and July 17, 2027.

The June sailing will cross the Mediterranean from east to west, calling at ports in Türkiye, Greece, Italy, Tunisia, and Malta. Stops will include Catania, Salerno, Civitavecchia, Cagliari, La Goulette, and Valletta. Passengers will also be able to embark or disembark at Civitavecchia (Rome).

The July itinerary will sail from the Aegean Sea into the Adriatic, visiting Greece, Albania, Montenegro, Italy, and Croatia. Planned calls include Katakolon, Sarandë, Bar, Trieste, Zadar, Korčula, and Bari. Interporting will also be available at Trieste.

The expanded schedule is part of Aroya’s effort to introduce an Arabian cruise experience to a wider international market. Onboard offerings combine Arabian-inspired food, entertainment, and design with international dining and activities.

The ship’s 1,678 staterooms can accommodate 3,362 guests at double occupancy. Its facilities include 12 restaurants, 17 lounges and cafes, 20 entertainment venues, and a 19,570-square-foot wellness area. Female-only hours are offered in the wellness facilities.

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Families are a major target for the line, with a children’s program that includes 10 kid- and teen-oriented venues, making it one of the largest offerings in the cruise industry.

For luxury travelers, the ship’s Khuzama premium area includes 145 suites and nine villas, including a Royal Villa and two Presidential Villas. The largest accommodation measures 4,252 square feet and includes access to private lounges, exclusive dining areas, dedicated reception services, and butlers.

Aroya’s 2026 Mediterranean season attracted guests from more than 100 nationalities, including travelers from Türkiye, Egypt, the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the United Kingdom, Germany, and other European markets. The average guest age was 36.7, according to the cruise line.

The company also operates in the Red Sea from Jeddah Islamic Port. Aroya was launched in 2023 by Cruise Saudi, and began sailing in December 2024.

For more information, consult Aroya Cruises or your travel advisor.