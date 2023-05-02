May 2, 2023 Julie Rosner
Saudi Arabia Just Announced Major Changes to Cruising – Here’s What You Need to Know!
Join Bill Panoff CEO and Editor-in-Chief of Porthole Cruise and Travel and Miguel Reyna Chief of the Asset Design & Development for Cruise Saudi to learn the recent happenings of Cruise Saudi.
Cruise Saudi acts as a one-stop-shop by providing all the information, support, and coordination with local authorities to make coming to Saudi a great experience. Click to learn more.
